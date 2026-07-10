Who will win tonight's World Cup quarter-final - Spain or Belgium?

IT’S ALL EYES on Los Angeles tonight as Spain take on Belgium in the quarter-final stages.

Spain, one of the favourites heading into the tournament, reached the last eight thanks to a narrow 1-0 win against Portugal on Monday, with Mikel Merino coming off the bench to score the winning goal in injury time.

Belgium enjoyed a more stress-free passage, overcoming the US with a comprehensive 4-1 win in Seattle.

Can the Red Devils deliver another high-scoring performance, or will Spain find a more clinical edge to reach the semi-finals as they chase a second World Cup success?

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The game kicks-off in Los Angeles at 8pm Irish time.

Who do you think will win and progress?

