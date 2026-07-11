Jordan breaks try record as All Blacks rout Italy 47-17

WILL JORDAN SCORED a hat-trick but found it “hugely humbling” to become New Zealand’s record try-scorer as Italy were overwhelmed 47-17 in a fast-paced Nations Championship Test on Saturday.

The All Blacks shook off an unconvincing start to score seven tries and make it two bonus-point wins from two in the inaugural 12-nation competition under new coach Dave Rennie, following their 34-32 defeat of France last week.

The home side led 14-10 after an unconvincing first half, but they came alive in the third quarter of the match when they crossed four times as Italy were reduced to 14 players.

Two of those went to Jordan, who had already scored in the first half, taking his career tally past wing Doug Howlett who had 49 tries.

“It’s special. I think back to when I was a kid, practising my chip and chase in the backyard,” said Jordan after bringing up his 50th try in his 56th Tests.

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“To think I’d be here today, it’s hugely humbling. I’ve been part of some great teams over the last seven years and, in turn, I hope I’ve inspired some kids to practise their chip and chase, and dream big.”

Italy’s hopes nosedived when lock Niccolo Cannone was shown a yellow card 10 minutes after the interval for a headbutt on New Zealand scrum-half Cam Roigard.

It was upgraded to red by match officials who deemed it carried a high degree of danger, with no mitigation.

The visitors suffered a series of injuries, including an apparent chest injury to fullback Tommaso Allan, who was stretchered from the field after a lengthy break.

- Dream start -

Italy made a dream start when midfielder Tommaso Menoncello crossed in the third minute, finishing off a move he began by busting through Billy Proctor’s attempted tackle and interchanging passes with Malik Faissal.

New Zealand levelled the scores at 7-7 when lock Sam Darry barged over, before the visitors went back in front through a penalty to Allan.

Jordan crossed on the half-hour mark to ensure New Zealand took a narrow advantage into the interval after a scrappy 40 minutes in which they struggled to dent a resolute Italy defence.

“We started really well, we were putting them under pressure,” said Italy captain Michele Lamaro.

“We were trying to compete around the breakdown, we were strong in that area, and we put them under pressure with our line speed.

“They came back on the field with another gear and we couldn’t hold on.”

Four New Zealand tries in the first 14 minutes of the second spell bulldozed Italy’s hopes of a first Test win over New Zealand in 18 attempts.

The first two went to Roigard and Ethan De Groot, both after good work from substitute wing Josh Moorby on Test debut.

Jordan then crossed twice in quick succession, but the home side had to wait until the final minute for their last try, by lock Tupou Vaa’i.

Italy’s lone second-half try was scored by substitute Leonardo Marin.

“We saw tonight, when we got it right for about 20 minutes, it was pretty deadly,” said Jordan.

“The challenge is, how do we do that for 80 minutes.

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“Italy certainly came out of the gates and challenged us. I guess it’s nice to be able to overcome a bit of adversity, find some solutions in what was a pretty pleasing result.”

New Zealand host Ireland in Auckland next week while Italy, who were beaten 27-10 by Japan last week, will play Australia in Perth.

– © AFP 2026