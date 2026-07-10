This is what Andy Farrell wants to see from Ireland's halfbacks

14 CAPS INTO his Test career, Ciarán Frawley gets his chance in the leading role.

Many people believe that he has the ability and mindset to be a top-class starting out-half. The man himself has been longing for this opportunity for many years.

Moving to Connacht next season should give 28-year-old Frawley his first long run of starts as an out-half in professional rugby, so the chance for Ireland against Japan on Saturday in Newcastle seems particularly well-timed.

Skerries man Frawley has already had some big moments for Ireland at out-half, most famously his two late drop-goals to steer Ireland to victory over the Springboks in Durban in 2024.

But there is nothing like starting a game at out-half, all the more because the number 10 is usually the player with tactical control over the build-up to the game. They’re the on-pitch general, the leader of putting the coaches’ plans into play.

Frawley hasn’t started a game at out-half for Leinster since April 2025, so his most recent outing in a jersey with the number 10 on it was for Ireland A against England A in February of this year.

That was a miserable day for the Irish team as they lost 52-14 in Limerick, so Frawley will be hoping that this experience against Japan is very different.

Although he made his senior Ireland debut off the bench at out-half against Italy in 2023, Frawley’s only other Test start for Ireland came at fullback against Wales in the 2025 Six Nations.

He must feel like he’s about to make up for lost time and his head coach, Andy Farrell, hopes to see Frawley impressing with what is a big chance with the 2027 World Cup now looming.

“It is, and we want him to grab it with both hands,” said Farrell in Newcastle.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for him and for everyone else who’s in a similar boat really about their intentions of wanting to push to start and push to be in this squad going forward over the next 18 months.

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“He deserves his opportunity to do this. Obviously, it’s been stop-start for him for all sorts of different reasons. But we’re super excited to see him take the reins. He has run the week really well, like we know he can.

“It’s him believing in what he’s got in his locker and he’s got plenty, so getting it out there on the pitch at the weekend is something that we’re excited about.”

Frawley hasn’t had much chance to do things like ‘running the week’ as an out-half, simply because he hasn’t consistently been a starting number 10 often in his career.

So Farrell is happy to see the Connacht-bound playmaker becoming more of a confident voice in this regard.

“That’s certainly got a lot better over the last two years,” said Farrell.

“He’s certainly demanding, coming out of himself, understands the game, what he wants to get out of his team and also himself.

“I’ve seen that growth from strength to strength, not just this week, but over the last six months or so.”

Craig Casey at Ireland's captain's run on Friday. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Frawley is part of a brand-new Irish halfback pairing on Saturday, with Munster’s Craig Casey getting a shot at scrum-half.

Casey has 28 Ireland caps but only 10 of those have been as the starter so far. Given the sheer quality of Jamison Gibson-Park, it has been difficult for Casey to get the exposure he craves, but Ireland value him and he was skipper of last summer’s tour to Georgia and Portugal.

Last weekend, there was disappointment for Casey as he was an unused replacement when Ireland beat the Wallabies. With the game in the balance, Farrell left Gibson-Park on for the full 80 minutes.

As he comes into the starting XV this week, Farrell hopes to see Casey bring poise.

“I mean, I hate not being able to put somebody on for any game, it doesn’t really matter what position,” said Farrell. “When you’re getting down to your last substitution, you’ve got to be careful.

“Everyone knows that and he understands that as well, but I suppose he’s a little bit disappointed not to get on but he understands what’s the right thing to do for the team and that’s to make sure that he takes his chance this week.

“Yeah, it’s a big game for him because he’s desperate. I think sometimes he’s been a little bit too desperate to do well.

“I think sometimes that can get in your way a little bit. He’s been great this week, he’s trained the house down and he’s ready for a big game.

“So, a calm Craig Casey, being able to see the pictures all over the field whatever’s presented, allows him to show everyone what he’s got.”

The messages for the Irish halfbacks are clear, and Farrell will expect them to bring things together for a cohesive team performance despite all the changes.

Farrell doesn’t usually make nine personnel changes to his starting XV and seven more on the bench, but this is recognition of the closing window for people to put their hands up for the 2027 World Cup.

Jacob Stockdale is another example of a man with a big opportunity to stamp his quality all over the Japan game, especially with James Lowe’s exit having opened up a place in the left wing pecking order.

“We want to see all of them, but you’re asking me the question about Jacob, to back themselves, to see the best in themselves, to understand what it is that they can bring to the team, add to the team,” said Farrell.

“And he has got it all if he frees himself to go and be in the game, be ahead of the game, see it all before other people see it so he can get his hands on the ball because if he gets his hands on the ball plenty of times something’s going to happen.

“He’s got footwork, he’s got good hands, and he’s got plenty of strength as well, so finding his way in the game is super important, that he’s able to work off his wing and get ahead of the game, see some pictures nice and early.”