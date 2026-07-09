Former England prop Brookes joins Munster as Ala’alatoa extends contract

FORMER ENGLAND PROP Kieran Brookes has signed for Munster on a two-year deal, the province has announced.

Brookes, who earned 16 caps for England, joins from Top14 side Perpignan. The 35-year-old was born in Stoke but represented Ireland at U20 level.

“I’m incredibly proud and excited to be joining Munster Rugby,” said Brookes who went on to play for England at the 2015 World Cup. The tighthead prop has also enjoyed stints with Toulon, Leicester Tigers, Northampton Saints and Wasps.

We are pleased to confirm the signing of Kieran Brookes on a two-year deal while Michael Ala'alatoa signs a one-year contract extension! 🙌



More Info 👉 https://t.co/5nkabZ14L0#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/2Fyjv2xJs1 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) July 9, 2026

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“It’s a club with a rich history and a unique identity.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the fans, working alongside the players and coaches, and giving everything I can to contribute to the success of the club. I can’t wait to get started and experience what it means to be part of Munster Rugby.”

Munster has also announced a one-year contract extension for Michael Ala’alatoa, who joined the province in December and played all 18 games over the second half of the season.

Ala’alatoa has 24 caps with Samoa and has played in two World Cups. The 34-year-old has also represented Clermont Auvergne, Leinster and Crusaders.

“It is really pleasing that we have been able to bring in a player of Kieran’s experience in such an attritional position, and we are delighted that Michael will be staying on next season,” said Munster head coach Clayton McMillan.

“Kieran has been playing at the top level for well over a decade and his skillset, particularly in the set-piece, will be invaluable for us over the next two years.

“I have spoken previously about how Mike was a godsend for us this season and his durability in such a key position was crucial for us over the past seven months.

“Along with playing every single game for us since December, he is also a really positive influence off the field and will make a big contribution again next year.”