Man United agree €56m deal with Chelsea for Brazil midfielder Andrey Santos

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE agreed a £48 million (€56.18 million) deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, the Press Association understands.

Michael Carrick’s men are seeking a midfield overhaul this summer, with popular star Casemiro departing and Manuel Ugarte suffering a serious knee injury at the World Cup.

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United have agreed a deal with Atalanta to sign Ederson for €40.5 million plus a potential €4.5 million, with fellow Brazil international Santos also looking set to move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have agreed to pay Chelsea £48m (€56.18 million) for the 22-year-old, with a further £2m (€2.34 million) in potential add-ons and a 10% sell-on clause.

Santos joined Chelsea in 2023 from Vasco da Gama, where he returned on loan along with temporary stints at Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg.

The midfielder has won six caps for Brazil but was not part of their World Cup squad.

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