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Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enjoy over the next few days.
9.13am, 10 Jul 2026
Fintan O'Toole

Friday 10 July

8.30am
Golf, Scottish Open
Sky Sports Main Event

10.40am
AFL, Collingwood v North Melbourne
TNT Sports 3

11am
Tennis, Men’s singles semi-finals
BBC Two

11am
Golf, LPGA The Evian Championship
Sky Sports +

12.15pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 7
TNT Sports 1 and TG4

1.30pm
Horse Racing, Newmarket and York
ITV1

7.30pm
Tennis, Men’s singles semi-finals
BBC One

7.45pm
Dundalk v Drogheda Utd, LOI Premier Division
LOI TV

8pm
Spain v Belgium, World Cup quarter-final
RTÉ Two and BBC One

8pm
Waterford v St Patrick’s Athletic, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Three

9pm
Golf, ISCO Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

*****

Saturday 11 July

4.15am
AFL, St Kilda v Port Adelaide
TNT Sports 2

6.10am
New Zealand v Italy, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One

7.15am
AFL, GWS Giants v Geelong Cats
TNT Sports 1

8.30am
Australia v France, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One

9am
Golf, Scottish Open
Sky Sports Main Event

9am
Golf, LPGA The Evian Championship
Sky Sports +

10.35am
AFL, Carlton v Hawthorn
TNT Sports 6

11am
Tennis, Men’s doubles final
BBC Two

11.10am
Japan v Ireland, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One

11.10am
AFL, Adelaide Crows v Gold Coast Suns
TNT Sports 7

12.15pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 8
TNT Sports 1 and TG4

1.30pm
Horse Racing, Newmarket, York and Ascot
ITV4

2.10pm
Fiji v England, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One

2.30pm
Cricket, England v India, Twenty20 International
Sky Sports Main Event

3.30pm
Down v Wicklow, Tailteann Cup Final
RTÉ Two

4pm
Tennis, Women’s singles final
BBC One and TNT Sports 3

4.40pm
South Africa v Scotland, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One

5pm
Galway United v Sligo Rovers, LOI Premier Division
LOI TV

6pm
Mayo v Louth, All-Ireland senior football semi-final
RTÉ Two

7.02pm
Rugby Nations Championship Highlights
Virgin Media One

7.30pm
Cricket, West Indies v New Zealand, One Day International
TNT Sports 4

8.10pm
Argentina v Wales, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV4 and Virgin Media One

9pm
Golf, ISCO Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

10pm
England v Norway, World Cup quarter-final
RTÉ Two and ITV1

*****

Sunday 12 July

2am
Argentina v Switzerland, World Cup quarter-final
RTÉ Two and ITV1

2am
UFC Fight Night, McGregor v Holloway
TNT Sports 1

4.10am
AFL, Western Bulldogs v West Coast Eagles
TNT Sports 1

6.15am
AFL, Melbourne v Richmond
TNT Sports 3

7.40am
AFL, Brisbane Lions v Essendon
TNT Sports 1

9am
Golf, LPGA The Evian Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

10am
Golf, Scottish Open
Sky Sports Golf

11am
Tennis, Women’s doubles final
BBC Two

12.15pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 9
TNT Sports 1 and TG4

3pm
Golf, Scottish Open
Sky Sports Main Event

4pm
Kerry v Dublin, All-Ireland senior football semi-final
RTÉ Two

4pm
Tennis, Men’s singles final
BBC One and TNT Sports 2

9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ Two

9.45pm
Golf, ISCO Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

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