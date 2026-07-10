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Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 10 July
8.30am
Golf, Scottish Open
Sky Sports Main Event
10.40am
AFL, Collingwood v North Melbourne
TNT Sports 3
11am
Tennis, Men’s singles semi-finals
BBC Two
11am
Golf, LPGA The Evian Championship
Sky Sports +
12.15pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 7
TNT Sports 1 and TG4
1.30pm
Horse Racing, Newmarket and York
ITV1
7.30pm
Tennis, Men’s singles semi-finals
BBC One
7.45pm
Dundalk v Drogheda Utd, LOI Premier Division
LOI TV
8pm
Spain v Belgium, World Cup quarter-final
RTÉ Two and BBC One
8pm
Waterford v St Patrick’s Athletic, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Three
9pm
Golf, ISCO Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
*****
Saturday 11 July
4.15am
AFL, St Kilda v Port Adelaide
TNT Sports 2
6.10am
New Zealand v Italy, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One
7.15am
AFL, GWS Giants v Geelong Cats
TNT Sports 1
8.30am
Australia v France, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One
9am
Golf, Scottish Open
Sky Sports Main Event
9am
Golf, LPGA The Evian Championship
Sky Sports +
10.35am
AFL, Carlton v Hawthorn
TNT Sports 6
11am
Tennis, Men’s doubles final
BBC Two
11.10am
Japan v Ireland, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One
11.10am
AFL, Adelaide Crows v Gold Coast Suns
TNT Sports 7
12.15pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 8
TNT Sports 1 and TG4
1.30pm
Horse Racing, Newmarket, York and Ascot
ITV4
2.10pm
Fiji v England, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One
2.30pm
Cricket, England v India, Twenty20 International
Sky Sports Main Event
3.30pm
Down v Wicklow, Tailteann Cup Final
RTÉ Two
4pm
Tennis, Women’s singles final
BBC One and TNT Sports 3
4.40pm
South Africa v Scotland, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV1 and Virgin Media One
5pm
Galway United v Sligo Rovers, LOI Premier Division
LOI TV
6pm
Mayo v Louth, All-Ireland senior football semi-final
RTÉ Two
7.02pm
Rugby Nations Championship Highlights
Virgin Media One
7.30pm
Cricket, West Indies v New Zealand, One Day International
TNT Sports 4
8.10pm
Argentina v Wales, Rugby Nations Championship
ITV4 and Virgin Media One
9pm
Golf, ISCO Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
10pm
England v Norway, World Cup quarter-final
RTÉ Two and ITV1
*****
Sunday 12 July
2am
Argentina v Switzerland, World Cup quarter-final
RTÉ Two and ITV1
2am
UFC Fight Night, McGregor v Holloway
TNT Sports 1
4.10am
AFL, Western Bulldogs v West Coast Eagles
TNT Sports 1
6.15am
AFL, Melbourne v Richmond
TNT Sports 3
7.40am
AFL, Brisbane Lions v Essendon
TNT Sports 1
9am
Golf, LPGA The Evian Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
10am
Golf, Scottish Open
Sky Sports Golf
11am
Tennis, Women’s doubles final
BBC Two
12.15pm
Cycling, Tour de France – Stage 9
TNT Sports 1 and TG4
3pm
Golf, Scottish Open
Sky Sports Main Event
4pm
Kerry v Dublin, All-Ireland senior football semi-final
RTÉ Two
4pm
Tennis, Men’s singles final
BBC One and TNT Sports 2
9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ Two
9.45pm
Golf, ISCO Championship – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
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