South Africa World Cup midfielder Adams dies at 25

SOUTH AFRICAN MIDFIELDER Jayden Adams, who represented his country at the ongoing World Cup, died Saturday at the age of 25, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams,” McKenzie said in a statement.

The minister did not disclose a cause of death.

“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents,” he said.

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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also paid tribute, saying on X: “Football has lost one of its own.”

Police said they had opened an investigation after the body of a 25-year-old man was found at a house in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town, on Saturday morning.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk told AFP.

Adams played in all three of South Africa’s group-stage matches at the World Cup, as Bafana Bafana reached the Round of 32 for the first time, but did not feature in the knockout defeat by Canada.

He was also part of the South Africa squad that finished third at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Born in Cape Town, Adams came through the Stellenbosch FC academy and became the club’s first youth graduate to sign a professional contract in August 2020.

He went on to make 139 appearances for the Cape Winelands side and helped them win the Carling Knockout in 2023 before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025.

At Sundowns, the midfielder added a Premiership title and a CAF Champions League crown to his list of honours.

His death comes less than a month after the passing of his grandmother, on the eve of South Africa’s Group A match against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium.

“Jayden started in the match against Czechia and gave his all while carrying the burden of losing his grandmother,” the South African Football Association said at the time.

– © AFP 2026