BOHEMIANS BOSS ALAN Reynolds admitted it was an imperfect performance from his side in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday night, but was relieved to head to Gibraltar next week with a two-goal advantage.

The Gypsies eventually proved too good for St Joseph’s - Douglas James-Taylor’s penalty opened the scoring on the hour mark, before Connor Parsons’ diving header in stoppage time made sure of the victory.

The Premier Division outfit missed a couple of more chances in the dying stages, as the game became more open, but the hosts were frustrated for long spells by the Gibraltarians, who themselves rarely threatened.

Reynolds said the dry, humid conditions did not help in that regard.

“The weather played a part,” he told reporters. “The pitch was really sticky, so it stopped us playing the way we like to play. They obviously have a game plan of sitting in and trying to frustrate you, which they did.

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“We lacked a little bit of quality at times, but that’s the first time a lot of our players have played in Europe, definitely the goalkeeper and three of the back four, so it’s great for them.

“We could play better, but now we know what we’re facing. Next week we’ll need to be better because they’re a threat in certain areas.”

Reynolds confirmed the pitch had been watered beforehand, adding: “They could be watering it all day and all night, but it just dries so quickly, so there’s nothing they can do about that.”

The Bohs boss also expects St Joseph’s – who finished runners-up in the Gibraltar Football League last season – to be stronger on home turf when the sides meet for the return leg next Thursday.

“We know what we’re facing, and we feel that we need to be better, that’s for sure. I’m not saying we’re in there jumping with joy; we feel that we’ve just been okay tonight. But look, it’s a European game, it’s a difficult test, it’s just something new for the players. We’re going into that and really into the unknown, not knowing too much about them.”

Reynolds also paid tribute to Parsons, after the former Norwich youngster came off the bench to seal the win.

“I’m sure he’ll have it all over YouTube now,” the Waterford native joked. “But look, he comes on and makes an impact, and Collie [Colm Whelan] does, and Sads [Sadou Diallo] does. So I’m delighted for him.”