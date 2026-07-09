Late goal gives Derry City hope after first leg defeat to CSKA Sofia

CSKA Sofia 3

Derry City 2

Simon Collins reports from Sofia

JAMES OLAYINKA’S 88TH minute header kept Derry City’s Uefa Europa League qualifier hopes alive after a narrow defeat against a slick CSKA Sofia at the Vasil Levski Stadium.

It was a valiant performance from the Brandywell outfit in front of 200 travelling supporters who celebrated their return to European competition for the first time since 2024.

The local newspapers had written off Derry’s chances, describing the team as having ‘lots of enthusiasm but little talent’ ahead of this first-round tie.

And despite a brace from Cypriot international Ioannis Pittas and a blistering strike from skipper Bruno Jordao, Liam Boyce and Olayinka scored in either half to keep the Candystripes’ Europa League dream alive.

Pittas opened the scoring for the Bulgarians on 20 minutes with a terrific volley at the back post after Derry failed to clear a corner kick.

CSKA Sofia players celebrate a goal. Kostadin Andanov / INPHO Kostadin Andanov / INPHO / INPHO

Shortly after the half hour mark Derry were back level as skipper Michael Duffy’s free-kick fell to Liam Boyce inside the penalty box. His volley bounced off the surface, over the head of Fedor Lapoukhov and into the net as he celebrated in front of the CSKA ultras in the west stand.

It was the Belfast man’s second goal against the Bulgarians having opened the scoring for Cliftonville in their 2-1 defeat at Windsor Park in the Europa League third round qualifier 16 years ago.

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Derry’s Michael Duffy with Petko Panayotov of CSKA Sofia. Kostadin Andanov / INPHO Kostadin Andanov / INPHO / INPHO

CSKA restored their advantage 10 minutes later with a ferocious 20 yard strike from Portugeuese skipper Bruno Jordao, formerly of Wolves and Lazio.

Derry were 3-1 down eight minutes into the second half when Pittas ran 50 yards unchallenged before exchanging passes with Pastor and rifling the ball into the net past Brian Maher.

Boyce had a goal ruled out for offside following a neat move involving debutante Nick Twisk and Duffy on 67 minutes.

CSKA eased off in the final stage and Derry capitalised when Olayinka headed in from close range to keep the tie in the balance ahead of the return leg at Brandywell next week.

Derry City fans after the game. Kostadin Andanov / INPHO Kostadin Andanov / INPHO / INPHO

Tiernan Lynch handed starts to two of his new signings as former Shelbourne midfielder Chapman started in a No.10 role behind Boyce while Christy Grogan who arrived from Stockport County at the weekend partnered Patrick McClean in central defence.

It was Derry’s first European fixture since their embarrassing defeat to Gibraltar’s Bruno’s Magpies back in 2024 in the UEFA Conference League and it was a landmark match for the Brandywell club—their first game officiated by VAR.

CSKA: Lapoukhov; Pastor, Rodrigues, Ivanov, Martino; Panayotov, Jordao, Sensi (Piedrahita 85); Godoy (Zwarts 72) , Solet (Brahimi 72), Pittas.

Derry City: Maher; Barr, Grogan (Stott 71), P. McClean, Slevin (J. McClean 82); Cotter, Olayinka, Dummigan (Twisk 64), Duffy; Boyce, Chapman.

Referee: Visar Kastrati (Kosovo).

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