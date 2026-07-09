Rory McIlroy shares Scottish Open lead after opening round

RORY MCILROY CLAIMED a share of the early lead after an opening-round 65 at the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.

Starting at the 10th, the 2023 champion’s first nine was a mixed bag which began and ended with bogeys but had three birdies in between as he turned at one under.

But the 601-yard first played to his strengths as a 352-yard drive was followed by a four-iron to inside 19 feet for an eagle.

Rory begins his back nine with an eagle 💪



Watch the World Number Two live on YouTube 📺#GenesisScottishOpen | #RolexSeries — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 9, 2026

That should have kick-started a charge, but he missed a three-foot birdie attempt at the par-three third and a 14-footer at the next.

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But he was on in two at the 575-yard seventh and two-putted from 61ft to get to four under, tied the lead with a 16-foot putt from the fringe at the next and saved par with a brilliant, back-spinning bunker shot at the last.

“I thought for the most part, I played well. I felt like I drove the ball particularly well, and I started to see that at Shinnecock a couple of weeks ago (at the US Open),” said McIlroy.

“It’s a continuation of putting the ball in play, and then once I do that I feel like I can attack courses and I can set up scoring opportunities.

“I did that today. I played the par 5s well. I think I hit all three greens in regulation: one putt dropped for eagle, and two two-putt birdies always help the card.

“Overall, good to get my first round of competitive golf on a links golf course and it’s obviously a great start to the tournament.”

The world number two shared the lead with Tom Kim, Bernd Wiesberger and Patrick Cantlay, with five-time major winner Brooks Koepka a shot back in the group on four under.

McIlroy’s playing partners Bob MacIntyre and newly-crowned US Open champion Wyndham Clark, making up a group of the last three winners, both shot 67s with the latter recovering from being three over after four holes.

“Every time I come back and play in Scotland, it’s unbelievable,” said MacIntyre.

“They certainly know how to get behind their own and today was no different. Having the support is obviously massive, and having two other players like that alongside brings up the atmosphere.”

Recently crowned US Senior Open champion Padraig Harrington finished on four over par, while an opening 71 left Shane Lowry on one over.

Meanwhile, Tom McKibbin is on one under par with nine holes still to play.

You can view the full leaderboard here.