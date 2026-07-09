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Jorge Jesus (file photo).
New Era

Jorge Jesus to take over as Portugal coach after World Cup exit

The well-travelled veteran has managed a dozen clubs in Portugal.
8.00pm, 9 Jul 2026

JORGE JESUS IS set to be appointed Portugal coach after Roberto Martinez stepped down in the wake of their World Cup exit, a source told AFP on Thursday.

The 71-year-old Jesus has reached “full agreement” with the Portuguese Football Federation and will be unveiled at a press conference on Friday in Lisbon, the source added.

Spaniard Martinez stepped down after Cristiano Ronaldo’s side slumped to a 1-0 World Cup last-16 exit to Spain.

Jesus left the Saudi club Al-Nassr last May and is set to sign a four-year contract, running until the 2030 World Cup to be co-hosted by Portugal, Spain and Morocco.

The well-travelled veteran has managed a dozen clubs in Portugal including Lisbon rivals Benfica and Sporting.

His managerial stints overseas have included Brazilian club Flamengo, Turkey’s Fenerbahçe and Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, the latter at which he coached Ronaldo.

Following Portugal’s elimination on Monday, the 41-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner confirmed this sixth World Cup would be his last but did not reveal whether he intended to extend his international career.

Martinez had been in charge of the Portuguese team since 2023, winning the Nations League with them in June 2025.

– © AFP 2026

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