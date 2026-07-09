Pico Lopes returns to training with Shamrock Rovers ahead of Champions League tie

ROBERTO ‘PICO’ LOPES has rejoined the Shamrock Rovers squad in the wake of his World Cup heroics in action for Cape Verde.

Having bowed out at the round of 32 stage with an extra-time defeat to Argentina, Lopes has now resumed training with Stephen Bradley’s side.

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Shamrock Rovers are in action twice next week with a Champions League qualifier second leg against Maltese side Floriana on Tuesday 14 July, before their FAI Cup game against Cork City on Friday 17 July.

From Texas to Tallaght 🏠



Fresh from his #FIFAWorldCup exploits, @picolopes returns to the squad for next week's second leg ☘️



🆚 Floriana

📆 Tuesday 14 July

📍 Tallaght Stadium

⌚️ 8pm



Join us as we give the skipper a hero's welcome on what promises to be another memorable… pic.twitter.com/5xUqH4pY09 — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) July 9, 2026

Shamrock Rovers must overturn a two-goal deficit after losing 2-0 in the first leg this week in Malta.

Shamrock Rovers have also announced today that Lopes will be formally welcomed back next Friday afternoon at Tallaght Stadium, with a civic reception held in partnership with South Dublin County Council

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