ROBERTO ‘PICO’ LOPES has rejoined the Shamrock Rovers squad in the wake of his World Cup heroics in action for Cape Verde.
Having bowed out at the round of 32 stage with an extra-time defeat to Argentina, Lopes has now resumed training with Stephen Bradley’s side.
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Shamrock Rovers are in action twice next week with a Champions League qualifier second leg against Maltese side Floriana on Tuesday 14 July, before their FAI Cup game against Cork City on Friday 17 July.
Shamrock Rovers must overturn a two-goal deficit after losing 2-0 in the first leg this week in Malta.
Shamrock Rovers have also announced today that Lopes will be formally welcomed back next Friday afternoon at Tallaght Stadium, with a civic reception held in partnership with South Dublin County Council
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Pico Lopes returns to training with Shamrock Rovers ahead of Champions League tie
ROBERTO ‘PICO’ LOPES has rejoined the Shamrock Rovers squad in the wake of his World Cup heroics in action for Cape Verde.
Having bowed out at the round of 32 stage with an extra-time defeat to Argentina, Lopes has now resumed training with Stephen Bradley’s side.
Shamrock Rovers are in action twice next week with a Champions League qualifier second leg against Maltese side Floriana on Tuesday 14 July, before their FAI Cup game against Cork City on Friday 17 July.
Shamrock Rovers must overturn a two-goal deficit after losing 2-0 in the first leg this week in Malta.
Shamrock Rovers have also announced today that Lopes will be formally welcomed back next Friday afternoon at Tallaght Stadium, with a civic reception held in partnership with South Dublin County Council
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