New wave of Boys in Blue backing up Dublin veterans' push for Sam

WHILE NOT QUITE declaring it a last dance, Ger Brennan nodded to the advancing years of his central cast of Dublin stalwarts this week.

The team enters Sunday’s semi-final against Kerry with an average age north of 28. Taking just the forwards alone, that number climbs to 31. Only two starters are under the age of 26.

If they are to win this All-Ireland, it will be driven by the remaining heroes of that golden generation, seeking another title to adorn the second half of their inter-county careers.

Yet, that’s not to say that youth won’t play its part. Bright sparks have emerged across recent weeks to close out famous victories over Donegal and Galway.

Brennan has blooded 25 players since the outset of the O’Byrne Cup. Eight debutants have seen championship game time. Among the veterans, he finds room for two newcomers in his defence, plus four more rookies coming off the bench.

While Dublin’s six centurions – Ciarán Kilkenny, Davy Byrne, Cormac Costello, Con O’Callaghan, Brian Howard, and Niall Scully – have 40 All-Ireland medals between them, there are at least as many players set to feature who are seeking their first.

Galway's Finnian Ó Laoi is tackled by Eoin Kennedy of Dublin. james lawlor photos james lawlor photos

Cuala’s All-Ireland club champions of 2025 have provided the biggest dividend to boost Brennan’s hand. Eoin Kennedy and Charlie McMorrow were half-back line stalwarts on the side to defeat Errigal Ciarán in January 2025. Now, they will wear numbers 3 and 7 at Croke Park this weekend. Each has tallied 1-7 across their appearances this year.

Kennedy – a first cousin of Michael Fitzsimons – has gone from a Hill 16 spectator in 2023 to manning the field this year. His fisted point to land a first-ever Dublin SFC title for Cuala grabbed the attention, alongside his defending attributes and ability to instigate attacks.

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Cuala are in All-Ireland Final action this Sunday at Croke Park 😎 pic.twitter.com/xBSTjzlij1 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) January 16, 2025

At 27, Kennedy is something of a late bloomer. He marked his O’Byrne Cup bow with a goal, started throughout Leinster, and regained his place following the Achilles injury sustained by fellow defensive rookie Nathan Doran. His scoring chops were again demonstrated with a well-timed point against Galway.

McMorrow’s trajectory was more conventional. He won a Leinster minor title, captained the Dublin U20s last year, and was named in the All-Ireland Club Team of the Year for 2024/25.

His goal against Wicklow proved particularly important in hindsight and he clocked up five white flags across two championship games against Louth.

The 21-year-old’s game is founded upon impressive ball-carrying, drawing admiring comments from his recently retired predecessor.

“Charlie McMorrow has been excellent,” said John Small last month. “He’s been really good in playing half-back, one of Dublin’s best players in the whole championship, from that new cohort.”

Dublin's Charlie McMorrow takes a shot at goal against Donegal. Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

To seal a comeback victory over Galway, Brennan called upon Josh Bannon, Tim Deering, Seán Guiden, and Liam Smith.

Bannon, a 25-year-old defender from St Sylvester’s, is the only championship debutant to have won pronvincial U20 silverware (in 2020).

This generation have not arrived with a bundle of inter-county medals in their pockets, although Skerries Harps prospect Deering won a Leinster minor title alongside McMorrow in 2022.

Guiden, the son of 1990s star Niall, is another 25-year-old from Sylvester’s. His competitive debut didn’t arrive until the Leinster final, but he quickly became something of an extra-time expert with a two-pointer that day against Westmeath and 0-4 in a row against Donegal, including another orange flag.

Substitutes really driving Dublin on here as Sean Guiden kicks a monstrous two-pointer to give Dublin a four point cushion



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He has also added late scores against Cavan and Galway.

Smith, a 23-year-old from Ballinteer St John’s, was sent off on his championship debut in Aughrim, but has been increasingly entrusted with seeing out games.

It has been hit-and-miss progress for Brennan to learn his best outfit.

“Credit to Seán, he didn’t actually play any minutes in the league, nor did Josh Bannon,” said Brennan.

“But the few bits of feedback we gave these players, they have really gone after. You have to admire how dedicated they are, and there is more to come from those new fellas.

“They are only going to improve, provided they have the same mindset and dedication. But it is lovely to see those fellas come on.”

The dream scenario for Brennan is to keep winning while laying the foundations for future success.