Coco Gauff squanders match point as Karolina Muchova reaches Wimbledon final

COCO GAUFF BLEW a golden chance to reach a first Wimbledon final as she lost a dramatic deciding set tie-break against Karolina Muchova.

The 22-year-old came from a set down to take a tense semi-final the distance on Centre Court.

But, on match point, Gauff dumped a simple winner into the net, a shot that will surely keep her awake at night for some time.

Czech 10th seed Muchova took full advantage to convert her second match point and reach her first SW19 final after a 6-2 1-6 7-6 (12/10) victory.

The 29-year-old looked as though she was carrying an injury under her ribs in the closing stages, but afterwards she insisted: “I’m OK. was just catching my breath. I’m good.”

Muchova’s victory and run to the final is all the more remarkable given she is allergic to grass.

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Karolina Muchova. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Yet it was Gauff, the world number seven, who seemed to suffer an adverse reaction in the first set.

The American held solidly in the opening game and then promptly unravelled as Muchova broke twice to lead 5-1.

Two superb volleys at the net from Gauff helped briefly stop the rot, but Muchova wrapped up the opening set with a 111mph ace.

Yet with four of her previous five matches all going the distance, Gauff was always likely to take the circuitous route and she pumped her fist after an ace sealed a hold of serve at the start of the second set.

Then, having upped the intensity and her ball speed, she brought up three break points and converted the third with a crunching backhand cross-court winner, followed by a defiant roar.

A second break followed, as did the set, with Muchova suddenly looking a little flat.

But the decider produced fireworks from both players, with some of the highest-quality tennis – and some of the craziest rallies – seen this fortnight.

Imagine pulling off a diving volley in a match tie-break.



Karolina Muchova, that was incredible 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/frt6QFuaPZ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2026

Muchova was wincing in pain at the start of the 10-point tie-break, but it did not prevent her from making one flying forehand volley winner.

Amid some unbearable tension, Muchova led 4-1 before Gauff reeled her in to 7-7 – only to double-fault wildly.

Yet two poor Muchova serves gave Gauff the first match point, but with the court wide open the seventh seed somehow dumped her volley into the net.

Then a Muchova match point came and when she slipped as she went to put away a volley, and Gauff breathed again.

But Muchova got a second chance and when Gauff’s forehand found the net she gingerly raised her arms in celebration.

“It sounds very nice to be in the final,” she added. “Honestly it was such a big fight, a rollercoaster, up and down, match point up, match point down.

“There was no time to think and it was very nerve racking. I’m shaking trying to get it to sink in.”