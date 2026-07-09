Frawley at 10 for Ireland as Jansen starts on debut against Japan

ANDY FARRELL HAS named Ciarán Frawley for his first Test start at out-half in a much-changed Ireland team to face Japan in Newcastle on Saturday [KO 11.10am Irish time, Virgin Media].

Connacht number eight Sean Jansen gets his Ireland debut in Farrell’s starting XV for the Nations Championship clash at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Ulster back row Bryn Ward and Connacht props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo are set to win their first Ireland caps off the Irish bench.

Farrell has made nine personnel changes to his starting side after last weekend’s win against Australia in Sydney, with Tadhg Beirne coming into the team and captaining Ireland from the off for the first time.

Farrell has opted to rest the likes of tour captain Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, and Hugo Keenan ahead of next weekend’s visit to the All Blacks in Auckland. Robert Baloucoune misses out again due to injury, with Jeremy Loughman also sidelined.

Rónan Kelleher starts at hooker on Saturday as he wins his 50th cap, while Thomas Clarkson is named at tighthead in a front row that sees Tom O’Toole continue at loosehead. Beirne partners James Ryan in the second row.

Jansen is introduced at number eight, with Jack Conan moving to blindside flanker and Nick Timoney getting the nod at openside.

Craig Casey and Frawley make up a new halfback pairing, with Frawley getting just his second Test start and his first in the number 10 shirt. The 28-year-old Connacht-bound out-half will relish the chance to play in his favoured position for Ireland.

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Stuart McCloskey continues at inside centre for Farrell’s side, with Robbie Henshaw coming in at outside centre.

In the back three, Jamie Osborne moves from the left wing to fullback, meaning Jacob Stockdale gets a start in the number 11 shirt, while Jimmy O’Brien is on the right wing again.

A much-changed Irish bench includes the uncapped 20-year-old Bohan, 25-year-old Illo, and 21-year-old Ward.

Also coming into the match-day 23 are Ulster hooker Tom Stewart, Ulster lock/blindside Cormac Izuchukwu, Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak and Leinster out-half Harry Byrne, while Bundee Aki goes again in the number 23 shirt.

Ireland (v Japan):

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Jimmy O’Brien

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Ciarán Frawley

9. Craig Casey

1. Tom O’Toole

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

5. James Ryan

6. Jack Conan

7. Nick Timoney

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart

17. Billy Bohan

18. Sam Illo

19. Cormac Izuchukwu

20. Bryn Ward

21. Nathan Doak

22. Harry Byrne

23. Bundee Aki

Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].