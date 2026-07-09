GAVIN WHITE HAS been named in the Kerry defence for Sunday’s All-Ireland football semi-final against Dublin, while team-mates Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Tom O’Sullivan are selected amongst the substitutes.
Kerry have announced the same starting 15 that played in the quarter-final win over Tyrone, with White included at wing-back after he came in as a late replacement for Ó Beaglaoich in that Croke Park clash.
An Ghaeltacht player Ó Beaglaoich is named amongst the substitutes, as is Dingle All-Ireland senior club winner O’Sullivan, after he has endured an injury-disrupted campaign.
Kerry's Tom O'Sullivan. James Crombie / INPHO
James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Emerging young attacker Tomás Kennedy is included on the bench with Cillian Trant and Killian Spillane missing out. Established goalkeeper Shane Ryan is absent again through injury with Seán Broderick the back-up netminder to Shane Murphy.
🏐 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT | All-Ireland Senior Football Championship
Kerry will play Dublin in the 2026 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final on Sunday at 4pm in Croke Park.
Dublin have named the same side that started in their quarter-final success over Galway.
Seán MacMahon is included in defence after coming off with a hamstring injury against the Tribesmen.
Vice-captain Eoin Murchan, who has been out with a hamstring problem since the Leinster tie against Wicklow, is named on the standby list of players, while Cuala’s Eoghan O’Callaghan is an addition to the subs.
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White named to start for Kerry, Murchan on standby list for Dublin
LAST UPDATE | 30 mins ago
GAVIN WHITE HAS been named in the Kerry defence for Sunday’s All-Ireland football semi-final against Dublin, while team-mates Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Tom O’Sullivan are selected amongst the substitutes.
Kerry have announced the same starting 15 that played in the quarter-final win over Tyrone, with White included at wing-back after he came in as a late replacement for Ó Beaglaoich in that Croke Park clash.
An Ghaeltacht player Ó Beaglaoich is named amongst the substitutes, as is Dingle All-Ireland senior club winner O’Sullivan, after he has endured an injury-disrupted campaign.
Kerry's Tom O'Sullivan. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Emerging young attacker Tomás Kennedy is included on the bench with Cillian Trant and Killian Spillane missing out. Established goalkeeper Shane Ryan is absent again through injury with Seán Broderick the back-up netminder to Shane Murphy.
Dublin have named the same side that started in their quarter-final success over Galway.
Seán MacMahon is included in defence after coming off with a hamstring injury against the Tribesmen.
Vice-captain Eoin Murchan, who has been out with a hamstring problem since the Leinster tie against Wicklow, is named on the standby list of players, while Cuala’s Eoghan O’Callaghan is an addition to the subs.
Dublin's Eoin Murchan. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
***
Kerry
1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)
2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)
5. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Gavin White (Dr. Crokes)
8. Mark O’Shea (Dr. Crokes), 9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)
10. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle – captain), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)
Subs:
***
Dublin
1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)
2. Seán MacMahon (Raheny), 3. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf)
5. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 7. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala)
8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny)
10. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala – captain), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
Subs:
Standby players
*****
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