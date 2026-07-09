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Kerry defender Gavin White. James Crombie/INPHO
Teamsheets

White named to start for Kerry, Murchan on standby list for Dublin

Goalkeeper Shane Ryan is absent again from the Kerry squad through injury.
8.51pm, 9 Jul 2026

LAST UPDATE | 30 mins ago

GAVIN WHITE HAS been named in the Kerry defence for Sunday’s All-Ireland football semi-final against Dublin, while team-mates Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Tom O’Sullivan are selected amongst the substitutes.

Kerry have announced the same starting 15 that played in the quarter-final win over Tyrone, with White included at wing-back after he came in as a late replacement for Ó Beaglaoich in that Croke Park clash.

An Ghaeltacht player Ó Beaglaoich is named amongst the substitutes, as is Dingle All-Ireland senior club winner O’Sullivan, after he has endured an injury-disrupted campaign.

tom-osullivan Kerry's Tom O'Sullivan. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Emerging young attacker Tomás Kennedy is included on the bench with Cillian Trant and Killian Spillane missing out. Established goalkeeper Shane Ryan is absent again through injury with Seán Broderick the back-up netminder to Shane Murphy.

Dublin have named the same side that started in their quarter-final success over Galway. 

Seán MacMahon is included in defence after coming off with a hamstring injury against the Tribesmen.

Vice-captain Eoin Murchan, who has been out with a hamstring problem since the Leinster tie against Wicklow, is named on the standby list of players, while Cuala’s Eoghan O’Callaghan is an addition to the subs.

eoin-murchan Dublin's Eoin Murchan. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

***

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Gavin White (Dr. Crokes)

8. Mark O’Shea (Dr. Crokes), 9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

10. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle – captain), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Subs:

  • 16. Sean Broderick (John Mitchels)
  • 17. Evan Looney (Dr. Crokes)
  • 18. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)
  • 19. Keith Evans (Keel)
  • 20. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)
  • 21. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)
  • 22. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)
  • 23. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
  • 24. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)
  • 25. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
  • 26. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys)

***

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Seán MacMahon (Raheny), 3. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf)

5. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 7. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala)

8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny)

10. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala – captain), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Subs:

  • 16. Hugh O’Sullivan (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
  • 17. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s)
  • 18. Liam Smith (Ballinteer St John’s)
  • 19. Eoghan O’Callaghan (Cuala)
  • 20. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)
  • 21. Seán Guiden (St Sylvester’s)
  • 22. Josh Bannon (St Sylvester’s)
  • 23. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
  • 24. Alex Gavin (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
  • 25. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh)
  • 26. Tim Deering (Skerries Harps)

Standby players

  • A. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
  • B. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St John’s)
  • C. Jack Lundy (Ballinteer St John’s)
  • D. Greg McEnaney (Skerries Harps)

*****

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