Herity, two Comerfords, Tyrrell, O'Neill all expected to form new Cats backroom

ALONG WITH THE acquisition of David Herity from Tipperary, new Kilkenny manager Henry Shefflin is in an advanced stage of assembling his backroom team ahead of the 2027 season.

Herity had been originally included as a goalkeeping coach with Tipp but soon assumed wider responsibilities as they won the 2025 All-Ireland title. A former goalkeeper on Kilkenny sides alongside Shefflin, Herity has previously managed Kildare hurlers.

After the All-Ireland campaign with Tipperary ended in 2025, Herity went straight in with Shefflin to assist with Shamrocks Ballyhale. He is renowned as a coach that has embraced modern methods and coaching, an area that Kilkenny have somewhat struggled in reinventing themselves.

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It has been mentioned that Mikey Comerford could return to resume his Strength and Conditioning role.

Comerford was previously with the Cats and parted ways under Derek Lyng.

He was snapped up by Roscommon football manager Mark Dowd and they ended up Connacht champions this year. He has also been a huge part of recent successes in this role with his club, O’Loughlin Gaels.

Richie O’Neill was another former team mate of Shefflin and has been with him through all his managerial roles.

It might make sense that they would continue the partnership, but a difficulty arises in that the two opened a Financial Planning business last February. Whether a new business can afford two senior people on hurling business with Kilkenny for a large share of time, remains to be seen.

Others that are believed to be in contention to come in as selectors are, again, former team mates of Shefflin; Jackie Tyrrell and Martin Comerford.

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