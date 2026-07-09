All Blacks make changes for Italy, Wallabies out-half Meredith to debut against France

NEW ZEALAND COACH Dave Rennie on Thursday made five changes to his starting team for the Nations Championship Test against Italy, while shaking up his replacements bench.

Leroy Carter was a surprise choice to start on the left wing for Saturday’s Test in Wellington, replacing Caleb Clarke from the All Blacks side that beat France 34-32 in Christchurch a week earlier, while Billy Proctor comes in at outside centre.

Prop Tyrel Lomax, lock Tupou Vaa’i and flanker Wallace Sititi also come into the XV.

Among six new faces on the replacements bench are the German-born loose forward Anton Segner and wing Josh Moorby, who are both in line to make their debuts.

“There are a number of players and combinations who we felt deserved and would benefit from a second successive run, and other players who have earned the right to get their opportunity,” Rennie said.

“We are excited for Josh and Anton to potentially earn their first All Blacks caps.”

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Rennie said it was a “strong side” and showed the “respect we have” for Italy.

“They have shown through the Six Nations competition that they are capable of knocking over any team, so we have prepared for a tough challenge,” added Rennie.

Italy have never beaten New Zealand in 17 previous attempts.

Ten players in the matchday 23 played the last time the two teams met, in Turin in 2024, when New Zealand won 29-11.

Elsewhere, debutant Declan Meredith was named as the Australia starting out-half to face France in Brisbane after Carter Gordon and Ben Donaldson were both ruled out with injuries.

Your Wallabies to take the field at Suncorp Stadium 😤 pic.twitter.com/SO1DUR7RqM — Wallabies (@wallabies) July 9, 2026

The 27-year-old ACT Brumbies playmaker was called into the Australia squad for the first time before the Nations Championship opener against Ireland last week.

He failed to make the Wallabies bench, but now finds himself as the leading No.10 for Saturday’s encounter, with Gordon and Donaldson, who both played last week, sidelined by calf strains.

Gordon will also miss the 18 July clash with Italy. The long-term prognosis for Donaldson, who missed two late penalties in their 33-31 defeat to Ireland in Sydney, remains unclear.

Meredith will have the familiar face of Brumbies teammate Ryan Lonergan at scrum-half against a French side smarting from losing 34-32 to New Zealand in Christchurch in their Nations Championship opener.

He is one of two changes to the XV with Jock Campbell, who started his first Test in four years last week, moving to the bench. Tom Wright takes his place at fullback.

“The group has reset this week in Brisbane after what was a tough ending to the first game of the Nations Championship,” said Australia coach Joe Schmidt.

“We have worked hard on continuing to improve after missing some vital opportunities last weekend.

“We know we can be better on Saturday, and we know that we will need to be against the back-to-back Six Nations Champions.”

Max Jorgensen and Dylan Pietsch are again on the wings with Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii partnering in the centres.

Four Queensland Reds players start in the pack -– Josh Nasser at hooker, Josh Canham at lock, Fraser McReight at openside flanker and skipper Harry Wilson at No.8.

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Nasser is joined by experienced props Angus Bell and Allan Alaalatoa in the front row, with Canham linking with Jeremy Williams as the locks.

Rob Valetini is the blindside flanker in what is a familiar back-row trio alongside McReight and Wilson.

New Zealand (v Italy):

15. Damian McKenzie

14. Will Jordan

13. Billy Proctor

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Leroy Carter

10. Ruben Love

9. Cam Roigard

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Tyrel Lomaz

4. Sam Darry

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Wallace Sititi

7. Luke Jacobson

8. Ardie Savea – capt

Replacements:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. George Bower

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Josh Lord

20. Anton Segner

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Anton Lienert-Brown

23. Josh Moorby

Australia (v France):

15. Tom Wright

14. Max Jorgensen

13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

12. Len Ikitau

11. Dylan Pietsch

10. Declan Meredith

9. Ryan Lonergan

1. Angus Bell

2. Josh Nasser

3. Allan Alaalatoa

4. Josh Canham

5. Jeremy Williams

6. Rob Valetini

7. Fraser McReight

8. Harry Wilson – capt

Replacements:

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

17. James Slipper

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Lachlan Shaw

20. Nick Champion de Crespigny

21. Tate McDermott

22. Jock Campbell

23. Filipo Daugunu

– © AFP 2026