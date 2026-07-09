Republic of Ireland midfielder Sykes signs for Millwall

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfielder Mark Sykes has signed a two-year deal for Millwall.

The 28-year-old Free Agent was most recently at Bristol City, where he completed four seasons of Sky Bet Championship experience following a move from Oxford United.

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Sykes began his career with Glenavon in Northern Ireland before moving to Oxford United in 2019, scoring his first goal for the club in an EFL Cup tie against The Lions at The Kassam Stadium in the August of that year.

He later joined Bristol City, where he spent four years as The Robins established themselves as a top-six contender in The Championship.

We are delighted to confirm the arrival experienced midfielder Mark Sykes on a two-year-deal!



Welcome to The Lions, Mark 🦁 — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) July 9, 2026

“We’re delighted to welcome Mark Sykes to the club,” said Steve Gallen, Millwall’s Director of Football.

“Mark is a proven, experienced Championship player with senior international caps to his name and he brings genuine versatility to our squad.

“He can operate at right-back, right-wing or the right side of the midfield, and having that kind of flexibility in one player is a real asset for us.

“He’s mobile, comfortable on the ball and reads the game well – we’re really pleased to have him on board.”