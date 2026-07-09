Ringmahon Rangers hit with five-year FAI Cup ban for conceding walkover

RINGMAHON RANGERS AFC have been handed bans from the FAI Senior Cup and FAI Intermediate Cup, as well as fined €5,000, for giving a walkover to Bohemians.

The FAI confirmed the sanctions imposed by an independent disciplinary committee on Thursday afternoon, with the Cork club receiving a five-year ban from the FAI Cup.

They will also be suspended from the FAI Intermediate Cup for three years.

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The decision may now be appealed.

“The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) would like to remind all clubs of their obligations to fulfil fixtures in accordance with FAI Disciplinary Regulations and competition rules,” a statement reads.

“The FAI is committed to protecting the integrity of its competitions and ensuring that all fixtures are respected in the interests of participating clubs, players, officials, match officials, supporters and the wider football community.”

The Irish Examiner first reported that Ringmahon had handed a walkover to Bohemians on 19 July due to a potential clash with the All-Ireland hurling final.

The club later detailed their version of events, explaining that they had proposed “several alternative dates” and claiming that they were “treated unfairly and placed in an impossible position”.

Ringmahon are the reigning Munster Senior League champions, and is the former club of Ireland senior internationals Caoimhín Kelleher and Jaden Umeh.

Cork have since failed to reach the All-Ireland hurling final, with Galway progressing to the decider where they will face Limerick on Sunday week.