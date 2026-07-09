England recall Henry Slade for crunch Fiji clash in Liverpool

ENGLAND HAVE RECALLED Henry Slade for their must-win Nations Championship rugby clash against Fiji in Liverpool on Saturday as coach Steve Borthwick bids to avoid a sixth straight defeat.

Slade did not feature at all during England’s woeful Six Nations, where they lost four out of their five games,.

But the 33-year-old centre had a strong finish to the domestic season, leading Exeter to the Prem final.

Slade’s return means Northampton’s Tommy Freeman is deployed in his more familiar wing role following a year-long effort to convert him into an outside centre.

Guy Pepper replaces Tom Curry at openside flanker in the other change to the starting XV beaten 45-21 by world champions South Africa in their Nations Championship opener in Johannesburg last week.

Meanwhile, the uncapped trio of South Africa-born Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Noah Caluori and George Kloska could all make their Test debuts off the bench.

Elsewhere, star out-half Finn Russell returns to the Scotland team for their match against world champions South Africa in Pretoria on Saturday.

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The 33-year-old British and Irish Lion missed a first-round victory over Argentina in Cordoba last weekend due to a calf injury.

Russell replaces Tom Jordan, who is among the eight replacements for the Test at Loftus Versfeld stadium.

Coach Gregor Townsend made two other changes to his starting line-up as Scotland seek to end a nine-match losing streak against the record four-time Rugby World Cup champions.

Both are among the tight five with tighthead prop Zander Fagerson replacing Elliot Millar Mills and lock Gregor Brown promoted in place of Jonny Gray.

Scotland have lost all seven Tests against the Springboks in South Africa. It will be the first time they play in Pretoria, home of the Bulls.

England (v Fiji)

15. Marcus Smith

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Henry Slade

12. Seb Atkinson

11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

10. Fin Smith

9. Jack van Poortvliet

1. Ellis Genge

2. Jamie George (captain)

3. Joe Heyes

4. Alex Coles

5. George Martin

6. Ollie Chessum

7. Guy Pepper

8. Ben Earl

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Asher Opoku-Fordjour

18. George Kloska

19. Tom Curry

20. Henry Pollock

21. Alex Mitchell

22. Benhard Janse van Rensburg

23. Noah Caluori.

Scotland (v South Africa)

15. Kyle Rowe

14. Kyle Steyn

13. Rory Hutchinson

12. Sione Tuipulotu (captain)

11. Jamie Dobie

10. Finn Russell

9. Ben White

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Ewan Ashman

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Gregor Brown

5. Scott Cummings

6. Matt Fagerson

7. Rory Darge

8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements:

16. Gregor Hiddleston

17. Rory Sutherland

18. Will Hurd

19. Alex Samuel

20. Josh Bayliss

21. Magnus Bradbury

22. Tom Jordan

23. Stafford McDowall

– © AFP 2026