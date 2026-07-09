Russia to take on World Athletics at CAS over blanket ban

THE RUSSIAN ATHLETICS federation have announced that they will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) challenging World Athletics (WA) extending the blanket ban on their track and field athletes.

“Russian Athletics notes that World Athletics’ decision affects the fundamental interests of athletics in Russia and restricts Russian athletes’ right to compete, on grounds that Russian Athletics considers discriminatory,” read the federation’s statement.

WA responded saying: “We take note of the Russian athletics federation’s appeal to CAS, and we will be strenuously defending our position.”

Last Friday, WA announced that the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes — imposed in March 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — would remain in place.

WA president Sebastian Coe said the body’s Council Meeting had “been consequential and methodical in reviewing the sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus and in identifying a conditional pathway back into international competition”.

“We presented options for the Council to consider on this matter, however, the original decision remains on the sanctions that protect the integrity and fairness of our competitions, with no tangible movement towards peace negotiations having materialised.”

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WA’s stand has been in contrast with other federations — World Gymnastics and the International Skating Union the latest to ease restrictions.

Those came before this week’s announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that under strict conditions Russian athletes would be allowed to compete in team events and qualifying competitions for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“We made it clear that we wanted to ensure all athletes have the possibility to compete at the Olympic Games and not be held responsible for their government’s actions,” IOC president Kirsty Coventry said after an Executive Board meeting in Lausanne.

- ‘Ambulances and hearses’ -

However, the IOC kept in place the ban on the Russian national anthem being played and the flag being displayed, for the time being, and stipulated returning Russian athletes would have to pass “multiple” doping tests before being allowed to participate.

The IOC said individual sports could decide whether to allow the flag and anthem at their own events or stage competitions in Russia.

Ukraine slammed the IOC decision as “premature” and “unfounded” while Moscow’s invasion drags on through its fifth year.

Athletics global governing body examined the impact of the conflict on athletics in Ukraine.

“The dedicated fund that World Athletics established in 2022 to support Ukraine is helping ameliorate some of that impact, but there is no doubt the ability of Ukraine and its athletes to train and compete remains severely compromised,” WA said.

Coe has said if a peace agreement is reached then it is not for sport to stand in the way of the Russians’ return.

The conflict, though, has left its mark on Coe after a visit he paid to Ukraine.

“When you get to Kyiv (train station), there’s probably 50 or 60 ambulances and hearses waiting on the platform,” he told AFP in an interview last year.

“Families waiting for the news. They have two carriages, mobile operating theatres and intensive care units, where amputations are taking place as the train’s coming back.

“So, sorry, it’s not something I could ever really be neutral about.”

– © AFP 2026