'Treated unfairly and placed in an impossible position' - Ringmahon Rangers on FAI Cup withdrawal

RINGMAHON RANGERS AFC have released a statement explaining their withdrawal from the FAI Cup.

The Irish Examiner first reported on Monday that the Cork club had handed a walkover to Bohemians on 19 July due to a potential clash with the All-Ireland hurling final.

Ringmahon Rangers, the Munster Senior League champions, have since detailed their version of events.

Official Statement - FAI Senior Cup Fixture pic.twitter.com/oogkBff8eH — Ringmahon Rangers (@RingmahonRanger) June 29, 2026

“Following the FAI Senior Cup draw, we were delighted to be drawn at home against one of the most prestigious clubs in the country, Bohemians FC,” the statement, which was signed off by the committee and posted on X, begins.

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“Under competition rules, the home club is responsible for setting the date and time of the fixture. Following the draw, discussions took place between Ringmahon Rangers, Bohemians FC, and the FAI regarding potential scheduling issues arising from Bohemians’ European commitments. There was also the possibility of a three-week delay depending on the outcome of Bohemians’ subsequent European draw.

“Last Thursday, the FAI informed us that the fixture had been scheduled for 2:00pm on Sunday, 19 July. However, due to competition regulations, the match could not be played at Ringmahon Rangers’ home ground while other team games v League of Ireland opposition have been allowed to be played at our home ground.

“Following discussions with the Munster Football Association, we were informed that Turner’s Cross would not be available that weekend. We then explored the possibility of staging the game in Cobh, with concerns over reduced attendance due to a potential clash with a Cork GAA fixture and the Fifa World Cup Final later that day, created significant difficulties.

“In an effort to find a workable solution, we proposed several alternative dates to the FAI, including Friday, Saturday, and Monday of the same weekend. We also offered to play the fixture the previous week or at any suitable date before the next round of the competition.

“We subsequently received correspondence from the FAI confirming that these requests had been declined and that the fixture details were to be finalised by 12:00pm on Monday.”

Ringmahon – former club of Ireland senior internationals Caoimhín Kelleher and Jaden Umeh – went on to express their discontent.

“As a club, we feel we were treated unfairly and placed in an impossible position,” the statement continues.

“Given the logistical challenges, player availability issues, logistical issues with staging the match approximately 30 minutes from our home venue on an already congested sporting weekend, we felt we had no viable option but to withdraw from the competition.

“This is an outcome that deeply disappoints everyone associated with Ringmahon Rangers. We would like to thank our players, supporters, volunteers, and sponsors for their continued support and understanding.

“We will be making no further comment on the situation.

“Ringmahon Rangers Committee.”

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