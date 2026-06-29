Sam Kerr to rejoin American club after successful Chelsea spell

AUSTRALIA CAPTAIN SAM Kerr has left Chelsea after six and a half years to join National Women’s Soccer League side champions Gotham FC as a free agent.

The 32-year-old has signed a deal that will keep her at the New York/New Jersey-based club through the 2030 season, a familiar setting after her spell there between 2015-17 under their previous name Sky Blue FC.

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Striker Kerr won five women’s Super League titles, three FA Cups and three league cups with the Blues, who also reached the Champions League three times during her tenure, scoring 116 goals across all competitions to finish level with Fran Kirby as Chelsea’s record Women’s Super League scorer.

Kerr said: “I’m incredibly excited to return to Gotham FC and to this city.

“This club was an important part of my journey, and to come back at this moment, with everything Gotham has built, is really special. The ambition here is clear, and I’m looking forward to helping this team compete for trophies and create more history.”

Yael Averbuch West, the president of soccer operations for Gotham FC, said: “Sam is one of the defining players of her generation and a game-changing talent who has consistently delivered at the highest levels of world football.

“Her winning mentality, relentless competitiveness and ability to decide matches in an instant make her one of the most impactful players in the game. Bringing Sam back to Gotham is a landmark moment for our club, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Since making her Australia senior debut in 2009, aged 15, she has won 139 caps and scored 75 Matildas goals.

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