Pico Lopes' family are being flown to the US for his World Cup showdown with Messi

ROBERTO ‘PICO’ LOPES’ family will be flying out to Florida this Friday for Cape Verde’s World Cup knockout match against defending champions Argentina, his mother has said.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio’s Liveline programme this afternoon, Judy Lopes said the family are “absolutely thrilled” and “over the moon”.

Incredible stuff! Cant thank @AerLingus enough for thier kindness and support 🙌🏽💚 https://t.co/lVvBBZbRNd — Roberto Lopes (@picolopes) June 29, 2026

She added, however, that getting tickets for the match in Miami is “another problem to be overcome”.

Earlier on Monday, Cathal Dervan of OTS Media announced that Aer Lingus were flying the family out. “Incredible stuff! Can’t thank Aer Lingus enough for their kindness and support,” Pico wrote on X.

Speaking about her son’s rise to fame through his impressive performances for Cape Verde, Judy Lopes said:

“It’s a complete fairytale. No-one would have predicted it would have turned out the way it has, and it still isn’t over.”

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She said her son would not be phased by the pressure that comes with a big crowd at a high-stakes game, having played in African Cup of Nations matches before.

She also said he would “relish” the challenge of defending against Argentina’s star player Lionel Messi.

“He’s a very calm personality on and off the pitch,” she said. “It doesn’t phase him at all.”

“He will look forward to the game with Messi on Friday, he will relish the challenge.

“Messi will also be analysing his form of play, which is amazing in itself.”

Reflecting on the attention that has come with her son’s success, she said “he really appreciates the support from everyone one at home, all over the country.

“It’s been amazing. We’re blown away by the amount of support and media attention that his participation in the WC has attracted because we never expected it.

“I certainly wasn’t prepared for it and I don’t think he was. He’d be a bit more used to dealing with media than I was so I found it a bit overwhelming.”

While Lopes has been winning plaudits for his World Cup performances from fans and pundits at home and abroad, he was only ever called up to join an Ireland squad at under-19 level.

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“Sure it wasn’t to be,” his mother said.

“He has spent his whole professional career here in League of Ireland, which just goes to show you it can be done.

“And I think he’s an inspiration to all the other young footballers coming up through the grassroots football and I have to mention all the volunteers that make that possible.

“We just wouldn’t be here without them and I just want to pay tribute to them.”

Paul Doolin, the former U-19 manager who gave Pico his only call-up, said Judy was now “the queen of Crumlin” and that her son’s journey was “an unbelievable story”.

Asked about how he has managed to stay in such good shape, Judy said that Pico (34) looks after himself well, rarely drinks alcohol and only allows himself one slice of pudding at Christmas time.

Written by David MacRedmond and posted on TheJournal.ie