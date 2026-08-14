Ireland U16 international earns move to Torino from St Patrick's Athletic

TEENAGE DEFENDER LUKE Fitzsimons has joined Italian Serie A club Torino from St Patrick’s Athletic.

The 16-year-old, a Republic of Ireland U16 international, moves to Turin after spending three years in the Saints’ academy.

Mullingar native Fitzsimons joined St Pat’s from his local club, Real Football, in 2023. He was highly influential as the Inchicore club’s U15s won their third league title on the spin last year, the left-footed centre-back also earning the U15 Club Player of the Year award in 2025.

Speaking from Italy, Fitzsimons said of his move: “The positive environment and support from the coaches at Pat’s and my teammates played a big part in my development. They pushed me every in training session and game and the overall environment, with gym and video and my individual learning plan gave me the confidence to progress and get better. I’ll always be grateful for what everyone at the club has done for me.

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“I’m proud and happy to have signed for Torino,” Fitzsimons added. “It’s a huge opportunity for me and my family and it will be a big challenge but it’s one I’m looking forward to and one I’ll give my best to. I wouldn’t be here without Pat’s and I can’t wait for the next chapter.”

Ian Bermingham, head of academy at St Patrick’s Athletic, said: Ian Bermingham said: “We are delighted for Luke and his family as he begins an exciting new chapter with Torino.

“Luke’s development over the past 18 months has been outstanding to watch, and it has been a privilege to work closely with him throughout his journey.

“His move is testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of himself, his family and everyone involved in our Academy. Our coaches have played a significant role in his development, and I know they are all incredibly proud of him.

“We look forward to following Luke’s progress and are excited to see how he continues to develop at his new club. We wish him every success as he continues on to the next stage of his career.”