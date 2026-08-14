Galway United edge Bray Wanderers on penalties to advance to quarter-finals

Galway United 1-1 Bray Wanderers

Galway United win 5-3 on penalties

Paul Madden reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

GALWAY UNITED AVOIDED a surprise FAI Cup exit at the hands of Bray Wanderers as Dylan Connolly converted the all-important spot-kick to send the Tribesmen through the next round after extra-time in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Galway made three changes to the team that drew 0-0 at home to Drogheda United the previous week, including a debut for new signing Anthony O’Connor and a return to the starting XI for top scorer Kris Twardek.

The Tribesmen started brightly and came close to taking the lead in the 15th minute. A Jimmy Keohane free-kick from the edge of the box took a deflection and fell into the path of David Hurley, whose curling left-footed effort struck the Bray crossbar before the danger was eventually cleared.

The Bray woodwork featured prominently in the first half, firstly when Stephen Walsh’s header from an Ed McCarthy cross skimmed the roof of the bar and flew over, and again when Francely Lomboto unleashed a shot inside the Bray area which was struck off the edge of the post and wide as the sides went in level at the break.

Galway continued to dominate the early stages of the second half, with Bolger and McCarthy both seeing efforts blocked before Bray then fashioned their best chance of the game when a cleverly worked short corner picked out Dean O’Shea in space, the former Galway United man sending his strike high and wide of Da Cunha’s goal.

The Wanderers defence continued to grow in confidence as both sides made a series of changes around the hour mark, and it was Bray who benefitted immediately when a Jamie Ryan pass found Tyreik Sammy on the right hand side as the 20-year-old cut inside to unleash a long-range strike which sailed past da Cunha to give Paul Heffernan’s side a crucial late lead.

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The home fans were stunned as Galway restarted, and their silence soon became celebration when substitute Lee Devitt squared the ball into the path of Hurley as the Cork native struck low and hard past Hogan to level proceedings and send the game into extra-time.

Both sides gave everything as an end-to-end battle unfolded with neither side able to break the deadlock as referee Paul McLaughlin’s final whistle sent the game to penalties. Hurley stepped up to take Galway’s first penalty and calmly found the net, the Tribesmen maintaining their composure throughout the shootout with Pierrot, Keohane, Devitt and Connolly all converting their spot-kicks, and was an evening to forget for young Richard Ferizaj whose penalty was saved by da Cunha to send Bray out of the competition and see United through to the FAI Cup Fourth Round.

Galway United: Da Cunha; O’Connor (Barratt 52’), Kavanagh, Facchineri (Williams 90’), Keohane, Bolger, Hurley, Twardek (Devitt 63’), McCarthy (Kazeem 63’), Lomboto (Connolly 76’), Walsh (Pierrot 63’).

Bray Wanderers: Hogan; Kizenga (Knight 99’), Fagbemi, Osagie, O’Shea, Duggan, Sesay (Ryan 63’), Tucker (Ferizaj 63’), McCormack (Cheese 110’), Achara (Sammy 75’), Mustall (Oluwabiyi 75’).

Referee: Paul McLoughlin

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Elsewhere, Derry City’s dramatic week ended with a 2-1 victory away to UCD as the Candystripes also booked their spot in the last eight.

Michael Duffy gave the away side an early lead before UCD levelled through Louis Dignam in the 17th minute.

Tyler Smith then scored his first goal for Derry, which proved the match-winner, albeit Mark Connolly’s side had to survive UCD hitting the woodwork on three occasions to advance.

FAI Cup third-round results