Jeff Bezos and Amit Bhatia consortium buys stake in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL OWNERS FENWAY Sports Group has announced the sale of a minority stake in the Premier League club to a consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

It is understood that around 30% to one-third of the club has been sold to 1892 Holdings, a consortium led and managed by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.

Liverpool confirmed that investments came from Bhatia and the Mittal Family Trusts, K5 Sports with Bezos as the lead investor, and EE Capital, the family office of Elaine and Eduardo Saverin.

Statement

“Liverpool has always been built by thinking beyond one season and making decisions with the club’s long-term interests in mind,” FSG president Mike Gordon said in a statement posted on the club website.

“That approach continues to attract interest from respected investors and business leaders around the world.

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“As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special.

“Their experience and perspective will complement the strong foundation already in place, and we look forward to working together.”

Fortune

Bezos is one of the world’s richest men with an estimated fortune of £192 billion (€225 billion), according to the American business and financial magazine Forbes.

Brazilian businessman Saverin was one of the co-founders of the social network Facebook and part of an unsuccessful consortium bid to acquire Chelsea in 2022.

The minority investment from 1892 Holdings is based on Liverpool being valued at just over seven billion American dollars.

Bhatia said: “We are incredibly proud to be investing in Liverpool Football Club and to be doing so alongside FSG.

“We have the utmost respect and admiration for FSG as owners and for everything they have achieved at Anfield. To be welcomed as a partner in a club of this stature is a huge privilege.

“We are making this investment because we believe deeply in Liverpool and its leadership, and we look forward to supporting the club’s continued success for years to come.”

Liverpool said closing the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Former managing Liverpool director Christian Purslow believes the Reds’ £450 million (€526.4 million) splurge in last summer’s transfer window could explain FSG’s willingness to sell a significant stake in the club.

Speaking on The Football Boardroom podcast, Purslow called the Bhatia-led consortium an “uber-elite” group and said: “It’s very flattering to Fenway that a group of investors at this scale and magnitude would like to invest in Liverpool.

“I think that probably, from Fenway’s point of view, their ideal investors would be extremely deep-pocketed so that if required, they can carry some of the water for Fenway in the coming years.”

Last summer, having won the Premier League title under Arne Slot, Liverpool brought in Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong.

But Slot was sacked in May after a disappointing campaign and replaced by Andoni Iraola.