Foster and Walsh second in European and LPGA Tour events

IRISH GOLFERS ARE in contention on either side of the pond as Anna Foster moved into second at the Swiss Ladies Open, while Lauren Walsh was second overnight at the Portland Classic.

Foster followed up her first-round 67 at Migros Golfpark Holzhausern with a bogey-free 66 to join a share of second alongside Australian Whitney Hillier on nine-under par.

Starting on the 10th hole, the 24-year-old Dubliner’s round featured five birdies, including a hot streak of three in five holes around the turn.

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Foster and Hillier trail Swede Kajsa Arwefjall by three strokes in the Ladies European Tour event.

The rest of the Irish are over par with the projected cut currently set for even. Sara Byrne is one-over, Áine Donegan (through 16 holes) and Annabel Wilson three-over, and Olivia Mehaffey 10-over.

On the LPGA Tour, Walsh heads into tonight’s second round in a tie for second after an opening 66 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

She tees off at 9.21pm (Irish time), with Stephanie Meadow (one-under) and Leona Maguire (even) already on the course.

American Mariel Galdiano held a one-stroke overnight lead on seven-under.