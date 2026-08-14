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O'Connor makes strong start in heptathlon as Coscoran into 1500m final
LAST UPDATE | 7 mins ago
KATE O’CONNOR MADE a brilliant start in the women’s heptathlon at the European Athletics Championships.
O’Connor’s first event of the day in Birmingham was the 100m hurdles.
Running in the outside lane, O’Connor clocked a personal best of 13.30 to finish fourth in heat two, and place 11th overall.
Next up for the 25-year-old is the high jump, starting at 11.25am, followed by the shot put (7.35pm) and 200m (8.55pm) this evening.
On Saturday, O’Connor will compete in the long jump (10.25am), javelin (11.55am) and 800m (7.45pm).
Elsewhere, Andrew Coscoran has advanced to the men’s 1500m final after an impressive run, while Cathal Doyle is awaiting the result of a jury appeal after falling in the first semi-final.
Coscoran finished fourth in the second in 3:41.86 as the top six progressed.
Doyle went down in the first race, but completed it in 4:36.28 to finish 15th. RTÉ Sport are reporting he feels he was tripped from behind so Athletics Ireland will submit an appeal.
Earlier, in the men’s 4x400m relay, the Irish team of Andrew Egan, Jack Raftery, Joe Doody and Sean Doggett ran a brilliant race but finished sixth in the second heat.
They were later upgraded to the fifth due to the French team being disqualified.
A season-best time of 3:01.76 was just half a second off the Irish record.
Egan ran the first leg in 46.4, before Raftery closed the ground with an excellent 44.7 split.
Doody was next up, clocking 45.8, before Doggett finished a highly competitive Irish effort with a strong 44.86.
The Irish women’s 4x400m relay team finished eighth – and last – in their heat in 3:32.58, some way off the national record of 3:19.90.
Rhasidat Adeleke was absent after her stunning 200m silver on Thursday night, while the team were also without the injured Sharlene Mawdsley in two major blows.
Sophie Becker started with their fastest split of 52.6 after her individual 400m efforts, before Jenna Breen clocked 53.3 on the second leg.
Cliodhna Manning ran 53.0 to move up to seventh, while Arlene Crossan was eventually picked off as she closed out with an anchor split of 53.86.
- With reporting from Emma Duffy
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Athletics european athletics championships kate o'connor