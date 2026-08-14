Davison was one place back in the overall standings, claiming fifth in heat three at 1:01.14.
Lottie Cullen was unlucky to miss out on qualification, clocking a qualification time by placing sixth in her heat at 1:01.17, but not advancing due to the rule which limits a country to advancing only two swimmers from the preliminary heats.
Daniel Wiffen safely progressed to the final of the men’s 1500m freestyle heats, finishing heat two second at 14:52.29.
There was also disappointment for Irish swimmers in the men’s 50m breaststroke heats.
Adam Bradley finishing seventh in his heat at 28.24, with Eoin Corby 10th in the same heat at 28.31.
Eoin Corby and Adam Bradley give their reaction after competing in the 50m breaststroke heats and while they didn't progress, they both take plenty of positives from the race. pic.twitter.com/QP77NmcZXi
In the men’s 200m butterfly heats, Jack Cassin advanced to the semi-finals with a time of 1:57.79.
Liam Custer was fourth in heat one, but a time of 2:04.57 left him down the standings in 34th.
Ellie McCartney has a very busy evening in store. Already qualified for the 200m breaststroke final, she has now secured her spot in the 200m individual medley semi-final also. pic.twitter.com/YOOW6tSk3I
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Daniel Wiffen, Danielle Hill and Grace Davison advance in Paris
DANIELLE HILL AND Grace Davison have advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 100m backstroke at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris.
Hill qualified as the 14th-fastest overall, finishing fifth in her heat with a time of 1:01.12.
Davison was one place back in the overall standings, claiming fifth in heat three at 1:01.14.
Lottie Cullen was unlucky to miss out on qualification, clocking a qualification time by placing sixth in her heat at 1:01.17, but not advancing due to the rule which limits a country to advancing only two swimmers from the preliminary heats.
Daniel Wiffen safely progressed to the final of the men’s 1500m freestyle heats, finishing heat two second at 14:52.29.
Nathan Wiffen was outside the qualification time at 15:15.67.
In the women’s 50m freestyle heats, Rosalie Phelan finished fifth in her heat with a personal best of 25.55, missing out on qualification.
There was also disappointment for Irish swimmers in the men’s 50m breaststroke heats.
Adam Bradley finishing seventh in his heat at 28.24, with Eoin Corby 10th in the same heat at 28.31.
Darragh Greene was 10th in his heat at 27.77, with Jack Kelly seventh in heat seven at 27.37.
In the men’s 200m butterfly heats, Jack Cassin advanced to the semi-finals with a time of 1:57.79.
Liam Custer was fourth in heat one, but a time of 2:04.57 left him down the standings in 34th.
In the women’s 200m individual medley heats, Ellen Washe cruised into the semi-finals with a time of 2:12.12, finishing second in the overall standings. Ellie McCartney also advanced at 2:13.95.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
European Aquatics Championships Swimming