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Danielle Hill of Ireland.
European Aquatics Championships

Daniel Wiffen, Danielle Hill and Grace Davison advance in Paris

Ellen Walshe, Jack Cassin and Ellie McCartney also qualified from their heats at the European Aquatics Championships.
11.05am, 14 Aug 2026

DANIELLE HILL AND Grace Davison have advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 100m backstroke at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris.

Hill qualified as the 14th-fastest overall, finishing fifth in her heat with a time of 1:01.12.

Davison was one place back in the overall standings, claiming fifth in heat three at 1:01.14.

Lottie Cullen was unlucky to miss out on qualification, clocking a qualification time by placing sixth in her heat at 1:01.17, but not advancing due to the rule which limits a country to advancing only two swimmers from the preliminary heats.

Daniel Wiffen safely progressed to the final of the men’s 1500m freestyle heats, finishing heat two second at 14:52.29.

Nathan Wiffen was outside the qualification time at 15:15.67.

In the women’s 50m freestyle heats, Rosalie Phelan finished fifth in her heat with a personal best of 25.55, missing out on qualification.

There was also disappointment for Irish swimmers in the men’s 50m breaststroke heats.

Adam Bradley finishing seventh in his heat at 28.24, with Eoin Corby 10th in the same heat at 28.31.

Darragh Greene was 10th in his heat at 27.77, with Jack Kelly seventh in heat seven at 27.37.

In the men’s 200m butterfly heats, Jack Cassin advanced to the semi-finals with a time of 1:57.79. 

Liam Custer was fourth in heat one, but a time of 2:04.57 left him down the standings in 34th.

In the women’s 200m individual medley heats, Ellen Washe cruised into the semi-finals with a time of 2:12.12, finishing second in the overall standings. Ellie McCartney also advanced at 2:13.95.

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