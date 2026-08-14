Daniel Wiffen, Danielle Hill and Grace Davison advance in Paris

DANIELLE HILL AND Grace Davison have advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 100m backstroke at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris.

Hill qualified as the 14th-fastest overall, finishing fifth in her heat with a time of 1:01.12.

Danielle Hill joins Grace Davision in the semi-finals of the women's 100m backstroke after finishing 5th in her heat, to finish 14th overall, Davision in 15th - #rtesport #EuropeanAquatics pic.twitter.com/pYbCG21EEd — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 14, 2026

Davison was one place back in the overall standings, claiming fifth in heat three at 1:01.14.

Lottie Cullen was unlucky to miss out on qualification, clocking a qualification time by placing sixth in her heat at 1:01.17, but not advancing due to the rule which limits a country to advancing only two swimmers from the preliminary heats.

Daniel Wiffen safely progressed to the final of the men’s 1500m freestyle heats, finishing heat two second at 14:52.29.

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Daniel Wiffen eases into the final of 1500m freestyle, coming home second in his heat in a time of 14:52.29 #rtesport #EuropeanAquatics pic.twitter.com/9cUnMCNon9 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 14, 2026

Nathan Wiffen was outside the qualification time at 15:15.67.

In the women’s 50m freestyle heats, Rosalie Phelan finished fifth in her heat with a personal best of 25.55, missing out on qualification.

Rosalie Phelan on setting a new PB in the 50m freestyle heat #rtesport #EuropeanAquatics pic.twitter.com/EzFH7uPnlf — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 14, 2026

There was also disappointment for Irish swimmers in the men’s 50m breaststroke heats.

Adam Bradley finishing seventh in his heat at 28.24, with Eoin Corby 10th in the same heat at 28.31.

Eoin Corby and Adam Bradley give their reaction after competing in the 50m breaststroke heats and while they didn't progress, they both take plenty of positives from the race. pic.twitter.com/QP77NmcZXi — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 14, 2026

Darragh Greene was 10th in his heat at 27.77, with Jack Kelly seventh in heat seven at 27.37.

In the men’s 200m butterfly heats, Jack Cassin advanced to the semi-finals with a time of 1:57.79.

Liam Custer was fourth in heat one, but a time of 2:04.57 left him down the standings in 34th.

Ellie McCartney has a very busy evening in store. Already qualified for the 200m breaststroke final, she has now secured her spot in the 200m individual medley semi-final also. pic.twitter.com/YOOW6tSk3I — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 14, 2026

In the women’s 200m individual medley heats, Ellen Washe cruised into the semi-finals with a time of 2:12.12, finishing second in the overall standings. Ellie McCartney also advanced at 2:13.95.

