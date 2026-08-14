RTÉ's Greg Allen breathlessly captures Mark English's run to European glory

A NIGHT TO remember for Irish Athletics at the European Championships.

Two medals in back-to-back races as Mark English stormed to victory in the final of the men’s 800m before Rhasidat Adeleke capped off the evening in Birmingham with silver in the women’s 200m.

Greg Allen provided the race commentary for both magical moments on RTÉ, starting with English and his march to glory in 1:45.26.

English tucked in behind the shoulder of Croatia’s Marino Bloudek for the first lap and gradually took the lead coming into the home straight.

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Allen’s passion quickly took over as English plotted his move to the front.

(The clip has been viewed 1.6 million times on the RTÉ Sport Instagram page and is also available to watch here)

“Mark English hits the front,” Allen exclaimed with victory almost assured for the Donegal man.

“It’s in the gold medal position for Ireland. It’s in front of him. It’s gold finally for Mark English. He’s done it.”

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