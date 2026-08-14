'Delighted we're here today' - Ireland's proud parents celebrate European medals

THERE WERE JOYOUS scenes in Birmingham on Thursday night as the families of Mark English and Rhasidat Adeleke celebrated their achievements at the European Athletics Championships.

English won a gold medal in the men’s 800m before Adeleke completed a superb night for Irish athletics with a silver medal in the women’s 200m.

Their proud families were watching on from the stands at the Alexander Stadium as the results came in. Joe English tried to capture the emotion after watching his son, Mark, pull away from the field over the home stretch to win his sixth European medal in style.

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“It’s just unbelievable really because this is a lifetime of work for Mark, and it’s taken so long,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“He’s in his early 30s, but he never lost the faith. He always knew he had the talent to do it, and I’m just delighted that we’re here today to witness it.

“My mother at home in Letterkenny will be 100 on 9 October and her longevity has stretched over to Mark’s longevity. So, we’re delighted with that and that everything went well this evening for him.”

Rhasidat Adeleke’s family were in full voice when RTÉ checked in with their celebrations. Her mother Adewumi Ademola struggled to fight back the tears as she raised her Ireland flag in triumph.

“With my people,” was her response when asked how she planned to mark this stunning achievement.

Adeleke has struggled with injuries and performances over the last year. She managed to achieve the European qualification standard at the National Athletics championships and showed that she was hitting form at the right time when she won her 200m semi-final on Wednesday night.

The Tallaght star looked powerful in the final on Thursday, as she surged around the bend to edge out Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith for the silver medal. She also clocked a new national record of 22.28 seconds, lowering the previous record which she set in 2023.