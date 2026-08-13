Gary Neville's The Overlap network signs new deal with Disney

GARY NEVILLE’S THE Overlap network has signed a sponsorship and distribution deal with Disney+.

As part of the deal, the successful ‘Stick to Football’ and a new show ‘Stick to United with Wayne Rooney’ will be available on Disney+, alongside The Overlap’s YouTube channel and on The United Stand’s YouTube channel.

Content creator Mark Goldbridge will co-host the new United show alongside Rooney.

Goldbridge’s ‘United We Stand’ is the biggest Manchester United fan channel on YouTube while his ‘That’s Football’ platform looks at the sport more broadly. Both were bought by The Overlap in April.

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Neville, co-founder and co-chair of The Overlap, said: “We’re immensely proud to be partnering with Disney+. It’s one of the world’s most iconic entertainment brands, and for us this is a unique partnership that feels right for everyone involved.

“What’s exciting is that we’re not changing who we are. Our community will continue to enjoy our content in exactly the way they always have through YouTube, while at the same time Disney+’s incredible global streaming audience will now be able to discover and enjoy it too.

“It’s a partnership that expands our reach without compromising our identity.”

The deal will allow Disney+ subscribers to watch 40 episodes of ‘Stick to Football’, hosted by Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jill Scott, Ian Wright and Roy Keane during the 2026-27 season.

Disney+ will also broadcast 50 episodes of ‘Stick to United with Wayne Rooney’, as well as exclusive extra content that will discuss the biggest talking points surrounding the Red Devils.

Record United goalscorer Rooney said: “Having worked with Gary, Roy, Jamie, Wrighty and Jill on both ‘Stick to Football’ and ‘The Overlap’s Fan Debate’ show it was a natural next step to co-host a new show from The Overlap that is totally dedicated to everything Manchester United.

“I am delighted to co-host ‘Stick to United with Wayne Rooney’ with Mark Goldbridge, which will be available to watch on The United Stand in addition to Disney+, where ‘The Real Rooneys’ featuring me, (wife) Coleen and our four boys will premiere soon.”

Goldbridge said: “This is a historic milestone for fan-led media and is exactly why our deal with The Overlap was so compelling.”

Disney+ has also commissioned additional episodes of ‘Stick to Football’ that will be exclusively available on the streaming service for a limited period before being published on YouTube.

The Overlap says the partnership underscores its ambition to build the leading non-live football media platform in the world.

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