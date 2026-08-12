Record-breaking 82,000 Man United and Leeds fans watch on as soccer returns to Croke Park

THE SOLAR ECLIPSE was not the only atypical event happening in Dublin tonight.

Premier League sides Man United and Leeds wowed fans in a historic clash at Croke Park.

A young Manchester United fan holds up a sign dedicated to Benjamin Sesko. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It was the first time that the iconic venue had hosted two English club teams and the buzz was palpable.

90 minutes before kick-off, the surrounding areas of Croke Park were swarming with people gathering for this much-discussed encounter.

Leeds United supporters in the stands. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

There is no doubt United were the bigger draw – around 70% of the jerseys were their colours – meaning it was like a home game for the Red Devils.

Replica kits were inescapable on a searingly hot day in Dublin, as the 17-year wait for soccer to return to Croke Park came to an end.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Until 2007, soccer had never been played at the stadium.

Before today, the last time the sport featured here was 14 November 2009, when a deflected Nicolas Anelka goal saw Giovanni Trapattoni’s Ireland suffer a 1-0 defeat to France in the first leg of their World Cup qualification playoff.

It was more than 19 years since the first soccer game at Croke Park, as a classy Stephen Ireland goal inspired Steve Staunton’s Boys in Green to a 1-0 win in their Euro 2008 qualifier against Wales while Lansdowne Road was being redeveloped.

The Wade family from Co Meath show their support for Man United. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

The novelty factor was one of the attractions as the 82,300-capacity ground was sold out for this pre-season friendly, making it the biggest-ever attendance for a soccer match at Croker and Ireland at large.

They were significant numbers even for clubs of this stature – it was more than double the 36,265 that saw Leeds effectively secure their Premier League survival with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Elland Road last May.

The large areas of grass behind both goals, with the pitch considerably condensed for the fixture, served as another reminder that this was not your standard soccer stadium.

Inevitably, with the World Cup barely over and the Premier League season still more than a week away, several big names were missing for both teams.

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire signs autographs for fans. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Still, the United side was not as weak as many fans and event promoters might have feared.

Four players who started their most recent Premier League game made the cut: Senne Lammens, Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is interviewed before the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Andrey Santos, a £50 million (€58.58 million) summer signing from Chelsea, also featured from the outset, while youngsters like Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fletcher and Harry Amass were given a chance to impress.

There were additional big names on the bench, including World Cup stars Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Youri Tielemans, who completed a £35 million (€41 million) move from Aston Villa last month.

Leeds’ Harry Wilson. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

There was also a place among the substitutes for highly rated 15-year-old forward JJ Gabriel, whose father Joe O’Cearuill had a short stint with St Patrick’s Athletic in 2008 and had won two Ireland caps the previous year while on the books as a youngster at Arsenal.

The Leeds line-up had some familiar names too, including former United winger Daniel James, experienced Slovenia international Jaka Bijol and goalkeeper James Trafford, less than a week on from confirmation of his £45 million (€52.72 million) move from Manchester City.

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, JJ Gabriel and Matheus Cunha during the warm up. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Along with Pet Shop Boys, Kaiser Chiefs and Stone Roses tunes, before kick-off, fans were treated to an interview with Ireland legend Denis Irwin (a former Leeds and Man United player), some traditional Irish dancing, and a live rendition of ‘Dirty Old Town’.

Mayo All-Ireland winners Cillian O’Connor and Tommy Conroy were also interviewed at half-time, two and a half weeks on from their triumph against Kerry and another cover, ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ was performed with gusto.

Given the unique occasion and the huge numbers that had turned up, the match had plenty to live up to.

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Mayo GAA's Cillian O’Connor takes the match ball. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Unfortunately, it quickly began to feel very much like a pre-season friendly during a cagey opening. There were flurries of excitement every time United threatened or audible anger when a contentious decision was awarded against them.

The Leeds fans, too, despite being vastly outnumbered, were in fine voice and frequently made their presence felt.

The Manchester United team. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

The crowd erupted in the 16th minute when Joshua Zirkzee - linked with a move to Everton this week – slotted home from Mbeumo’s low cross after a sudden counter-attack sparked by the Cameroon international’s quick turn of pace down the left.

Just before the half-hour mark, the Leeds fans were given something to cheer amid a rare foray into the opposition box.

What a piece of play from Bryan Mbeumo 👏



The Cameroonian sets up Joshua Zirkzee for @ManUtd's opener 🔴 pic.twitter.com/msYhuDtyVn — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 12, 2026

James found Brenden Aaronson in the area, and the USA international exploited the acres of space afforded to him by United’s defence to finish clinically.

Mbeumo’s spectacular effort off the crossbar was among the other moments that got fans off their seats in the first half.

Brenden Aaronson hits back! 🇺🇸@LUFC are level with Manchester United at Croke Park thanks to the American ⚪ pic.twitter.com/Vr2Hj1IBFF — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 12, 2026

Leeds changed virtually their entire team after the break – only Sebastiaan Bornauw remained from their original starting XI, while some notable names were introduced, including Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Noah Okafor, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Harry Wilson – a summer signing from Fulham.

United, by contrast, made only three changes, with Daniel Armer, Toby Collyer and Tynan Thompson replacing Dorgu, Santos and Heaven.

The solar eclipse above Croke Park. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

But the biggest cheer in the early stages of the second half was reserved for Fernandes – undoubtedly the most popular figure on show this evening – warming up on the sideline.

Minutes later, loud chants of ‘Bruno’ could be heard as the Portuguese fan favourite prepared to come onto the field, and the midfielder was given a rapturous reception as he made his long-awaited entrance.

Cunha, Tielemans and Luke Shaw were among the players to join the club captain from the bench, though not Gabriel, unfortunately.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes takes to the field. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

So by the 61st minute, only Leny Yoro remained from United’s original starting XI.

The raft of substitutions naturally impacted the flow of the game, leading to a low-key second period.

United looked the more likely to score the winner in the dying stages – an audacious Fernandes effort from about 30 yards out crashed off the crossbar.

A fan runs onto the pitch as he attempts to greet Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Portugal international was the centre of attention again shortly thereafter as multiple young fans ran onto the pitch, some of whom successfully secured selfies with their hero.

To end this chaos, the referee blew the final whistle slightly prematurely before Trafford was announced as the man of the match, prompting boos from spectators.

A fan runs onto the pitch as he attempts to take a selfie with Manchester United's Youri Tielemans. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

While technically a pre-season friendly, because the BoyleSports Cup was up for grabs, the game ended with an obligatory penalty shootout – another first for Croke Park – taking place at the Hill 16 end.

In a bid to prevent more pitch invasions, the stadium announcer warned fans that the shootout would not be completed if there were any more unscheduled interruptions.

Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach, Wilfried Gnonto and Okafor all scored for Leeds.

Shaw, Cunha, Jack Fletcher and Tielemans made no mistake for United.

Leeds’ Wilson saw his penalty saved, and Fernandes – perhaps with the previous incidents still on his mind – failed to hit the target.

Shootout victory goes to @ManUtd! 🔴



Noussair Mazraoui converts the winning penalty on a historic night at Croke Park 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZlTt4jF1m7 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 12, 2026

It went to sudden death, and James Justin hit the crossbar before Noussair Mazraoui calmly slotted home to seal the win and send most of the fans home happy, as ‘Glory, Glory Man United’ blared from the stadium speakers on a day that was memorable for the occasion and sense of spectacle, if not the match itself.