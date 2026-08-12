In truth Villa, taking on the star-studded French champions in the foothills of the Austrian Alps, always had a mountain to climb, having sold key players Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans and left World Cup trio Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Emi Martinez at home.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia puts PSG 1-0 ahead vs Aston Villa 🔥
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Doue hits winner as PSG edge out Aston Villa to claim Super Cup title
PSG 2
Aston Villa 1
ASTON VILLA WERE eclipsed by Paris St Germain as the back-to-back Champions League winners claimed the Super Cup with a 2-1 victory in Salzburg.
Villa teenager Brian Madjo scored a glorious debut equaliser to cancel out Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s opening goal.
But Desire Doue’s winner meant Luis Enrique was able to celebrate a European ‘double-double’ with PSG becoming only the third club to retain the trophy after AC Milan in 1990 and Real Madrid in 2017.
Unai Emery may be the king of the Europa League after winning it for a fifth time with Villa against Freiburg in May, but the Super Cup continues to elude him.
That famous victory in Istanbul – Villa’s first trophy in 30 years – earned the Spanish boss a fourth shot at trying to win the European season-opening showpiece, but he slipped to a fourth defeat.
In truth Villa, taking on the star-studded French champions in the foothills of the Austrian Alps, always had a mountain to climb, having sold key players Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans and left World Cup trio Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Emi Martinez at home.
Shortly after the solar eclipse had cast its shadow over the Red Bull Arena Madjo was Villa’s shining light, but it proved to be an ultimately gloomy evening for the Premier League side.
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Aston Villa PSG Soccer super cup final Winner winner