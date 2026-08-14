FAI Cup: 'We're the only Cork team left in it, so we're flying the flag for Cork'

AT THE START of the season, who would’ve guessed College Corinthians would be the last Cork club standing in the FAI Cup?

It’s a matter of significant pride for the Douglas-based side, who can also boast an unbeaten Cup record from their previous League of Ireland clash at Corinthians Park.

Their fixture against Drogheda United has been billed as their “biggest home match in over 30 years” since they defeated 1990 Cup champions Bray Wanderers on a Thursday afternoon back in 1995.

“I look at the FAI Cup as being an honour to be involved in such a prestigious tournament,” says manager Gary Hackett. “Some other clubs don’t view it the same way. We really do consider ourselves lucky to be in it and we’re proud to be in it

“We’re the only Cork team left in it and there’s only two amateur teams left in it, so we’re flying the flag for Cork on Saturday as well.

“I’ve been at FAI Cup finals following Cork City, so playing in the last 16 of the FAI Cup is a proud moment.

“The earlier rounds, it eats into your summer a little bit, and it eats into your break a little bit, but you know what, give me that any day of the week than being out of it.”

The scale of the challenge against the 2024 champions is summed up by their last League of Ireland encounter, a 5-0 loss to Bohemians in 2021, which was hosted at Turner’s Cross amid Covid restrictions.

They also enjoyed a five-game Cup run in 2013, which was ended by a 1-0 defeat to Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

College Corinthians FAI Youth Cup & FAI Intermdiate Cup winners 24/25 pic.twitter.com/SSJKIYFjcA — College Corinthians (@collegecors) May 5, 2025

This year, there’s also the matter of nine injuries which have depleted their squad. They won the club’s first FAI Intermediate Cup in April 2025, but three of that back-four, Ian Turner, Andrew Neville, and Adam Walsh, are out with ACL injuries.

“There’s a great buzz,” says Hackett, before adding, “It’s bittersweet really. It’s just going to be a bigger challenge for us with so many injuries.

“The guys that are missing, a lot of them would be your leaders in the group, so just having them not available is a bit unfortunate, but they’re still in and around the group, and they’re still encouraging the young fellas and giving their a bit of wisdom.”

The club has a strong reputation for youth development, having set Adam Idah and Megan Connolly on the path to the Ireland jersey from the age of six, while Chiedozie Ogbene and Jake O’Brien have also donned the blue and white.

Dave Fox Schoolboy Of The Year and Adam Idah Player Of The Year with @CorkCityFC Chiedozue Ogbene and POC at Corinthians Annual Awards Night pic.twitter.com/kK0Q24RGvO — College Corinthians (@collegecors) November 22, 2016

In 2025, Corinthians pocketed its first FAI Youth Cup. Some of those players will be involved on Saturday, with Hackett expecting to have five 17-year-olds in the squad.

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“It really highlights the pathway system that we have in the club, being in a lucky enough position to have the young fellas to come in.

“Whatever they go on and achieve in their careers, they can always say that they played against Drogheda United in the FAI Cup, so that’s a great claim to fame for any young fella.”

The Intermediate Cup is being run across the summer this season, with the final scheduled for October, before it reverts to its usual springtime climax in 2027.

“It’s strange for lots of reasons,” says Hackett. “Ordinarily you would have had a lot of movement in the transfer window in the summer, but with teams still involved in the quarter-finals of these tournaments, the movement between clubs is less, because the fellas become cup-tied.”

College Corinthians manager Gary Hackett. Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

After Saturday’s fixture, Corinthians face another massive game in their Intermediate Cup title defence the following weekend with a quarter-final against fellow Corkonians St Mary’s.

They showed their resilience playing with nine men to overturn Ringmahon Rangers in that decider last year, 2-1.

“The Intermediate Cup was magic,” says Hackett. “We were probably underdogs going into the final. We’re still talking about it. We made history in the club and success breeds success.

“What does happen is the club becomes more attractive. People want to be part of it.”

Destiny's winning goal that made history pic.twitter.com/0bb4cJObKP — College Corinthians (@collegecors) April 20, 2025

Two of Corinthians’ previous four FAI Cup ties have ended 5-4, which Hackett describes as “pre-season scorelines”.

This summer, they beat Killester Donnycarney with a 2-1 home comeback and avenged last year’s elimination against Bangor Celtic by the odd goal in nine with a Killian Cooper hat-trick.

Winger Keelan Crowley has accumulated six goals across the past three Cup campaigns. Former Cork City striker Harvey Skieters and his brother Destiny Okonkwo, their Intermediate Cup match-winner, feature. So do ex-Cobh Ramblers players Craig Donnellan and Pierce Phillips. Young centre-back Eric Cunningham was man of the match in the Intermediate Cup final and Munster Senior League player of the season.

“We’re still more or less in pre-season,” says Hackett. “We’re still probably two or three weeks off where we’d like to be fitness-wise, and that will only come with games.

“There’s a great pride in the club that we’ve met all the protocols to host the game, because it’s not straightforward.

“All we want is for the young fellas to enjoy the experience, the club to enjoy the experience of hosting such a big event, and try to do ourselves proud on the day.

“We understand there’s levels to the game, Drogheda are a top team, and there’s nothing expected of us, only a little bit of pressure from ourselves to try and be the best version of ourselves and see where that takes us.

“The key point is to highlight the respect that we have for them, but we’ve got to go in with a bit of positivity, because otherwise what’s the point?”