Rangers eliminated in fresh blow to Derek McInnes

Europa League

Rangers 1

Jagiellonia Bialystok 1

(Jagiellonia Bialystok won 3-2 on aggregate)

DEREK MCINNES’S FLEDGLING tenure as Rangers boss is in disarray after the Light Blues exited the Europa League qualifiers with a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Jagiellonia Bialystok at Ibrox.

The Light Blues had lost 2-1 in the first leg in Poland last week, but there was optimism when captain Lawrence Shankland levelled the tie on aggregate with a penalty on 19 minutes.

However, in the 65th minute the visitors deservedly equalised on the night through attacker Nik Prelec and the disjointed home side could not get a foothold in the game again despite changes in formation and personnel, with the boos ringing out around the ground at full-time from fans frustrated at the calamitous start to the season.

The new Gers boss has failed to register a win in four competitive matches since moving from Hearts in the summer and the dispiriting performance means Rangers will take on Jablonec, from the Czech Republic, in the Conference League play-off round.

Then Greek referee Vassilis Fotias awarded Rangers a first-half penalty for a handball against former Celtic centre-half Yuki Kobayashi from Daisuke Yokota’s delivery across goal after checking his pitchside monitor.

Shankland fired down the middle past keeper Slawomir Abramowicz for his first Rangers goal since moving from Hearts.

The visitors were a constant threat, looking more assured and purposeful.

And with midfielders Cammy Devlin and Vanja Dragojevic waiting to come on, a cross from Anders Klynge found Prelec at the back post in the second half, and he powered a header past Pandur.

Rangers ploughed on without style and seemingly without strategy, failing to give keeper Abramowicz too much trouble, with substitute Bojan Miovski heading wide from six yards with two minutes remaining.

Some of the Gers fans who remained barracked their side, but the games come thick and fast with a Premier Sports last-16 tie with St Mirren at Ibrox on Sunday, which the men from Paisley will surely relish.

*****

Hearts 1

Benfica 1

(Benfica win 7-2 on aggregate)

Advertisement

Hearts restored some European pride in a 1-1 draw with Benfica as they dropped out of the Europa League.

Hearts' Tomas Magnusson (left) celebrates with Jordi Altena after scoring his sides first goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Tomas Magnusson had the home fans dreaming of a famous win over their illustrious opponents after firing in the opener in the 77th minute.

But the Portuguese giants, cruising from a 6-1 third qualifying round first leg win a week earlier, levelled less than a minute later through Dodi Lukebakio to wrap up a 7-2 aggregate success.

It was nevertheless an encouraging display from Wouter Vrancken’s side against a team who made some seven changes from the first leg.

The consolation for the Tynecastle outfit is a place in the Conference League play-offs, where they will face Rapid Vienna of Austria.

*****

Conference League

Motherwell 2

HJK Helsinki 0

(Motherwell win 3-1 on aggregate)

Ibrahim Said was the hero as Motherwell clocked up a fine win over HJK Helsinki that sees them progress to the Europa Conference League play-off.

Motherwell's Ibrahim Said. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Storming runs 60 seconds into the second half and on the hour mark gave Motherwell some much-needed breathing space against their Finnish opponents and a 3-1 aggregate win on a stuffy evening at Fir Park.

A tie against German side Freiburg, last season’s finalists, stands between Alfred Johansson’s side and the group stages.

Motherwell dominated the first half, but without making it count. HJK had flurries, but the hosts defended well when necessary.

The second half was barely 60 seconds old before Said buried the ball in the net, and he repeated that feat on 60 minutes.