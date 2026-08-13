Rory McIlroy struggles on day one of St Jude Championship after poor finish

RORY MCILROY MADE a run of costly late bogeys as he slipped to a four-over par opening round at the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis.

McIlroy had been aiming to rebuild some momentum heading into the PGA Tour Play-offs, following a run of disappointing results after his successful defence of his Masters title in April – which included tied for 40th at The Open at Royal Birkdale.

Instead he is nine shots behind a trio of leaders on five-under – Michael Thorbjornsen, Jordan Spieth and Kurt Kitayama. England’s Tommy Fleetwood was a shot back after his 66, which included an eagle at the third.

Shane Lowry finished on one-under after an opening 69. He was two-under after 10 holes before his first setback of the day was a costly one, a double bogey on the short 11th after he found water off the tee.

Lowry dropped another short at a par-three on the 14th, when he went left off the tee. He rebounded excellently with a pitch to six-feet setting up a birdie on the 15th, and he came close to an eagle on the 16th with a lengthy putt, tapping in for birdie.

Shane Lowry hits from the fifth tee. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

McIlroy, currently 12th in the FedExCup standings, was in a marquee pairing at TPC Southwind alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler on his return to the event he skipped last year.

Advertisement

A bogey on the par-five third was soon recovered with a birdie at the par-three fourth, before another dropped shot at the eighth saw him head into the turn at one-over.

McIlroy sank a 15-foot birdie putt on the 11th, but a wayward tee shot off the 16th out to the right saw him make another bogey. His second at the 17th then bounced away past the green towards the stands, meaning a drop before eventually taking five.

Rory McIlroy found the water at the 18th (George Walker IV/AP) AP Photo / George Walker IV AP Photo / George Walker IV / George Walker IV

There proved little relief on the 18th as McIlroy sent his tee shot into the water and then came up short in his approach, meaning a double bogey and a round of 74.

Scheffler, returning to action for the first time since finishing runner-up at the 3M Open, finished at two under, his only bogey coming on the 15th.

Scottie Scheffler made a solid start on his return to action in Memphis. George Walker IV George Walker IV

“I felt like I hit a lot of quality shots with my irons,” he said. “I did a good job of being patient and not trying to force it too much.

“I feel like I was right on the edge of having a good day, so I felt like patience-wise, I did a pretty good job.”