Longford-native Duffy returning home from Aussie Rules side Carlton

AUSSIE RULES FOOTBALLER Matt Duffy is leaving Carlton to return home to Ireland.

The Dromard native signed for Carlton alongside Kerry’s Rob Monahan in August 2023, having been spotted by the AFL while playing for the Longford U20s.

At the time, Duffy was described as a “running machine” who won a 2km at the Irish trials.

His Australian move was put on hold for 12 months after sustaining an ACL injury when finishing off his GAA season with Dromard at the end of that year.

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Described as “a resilient and well-liked member of the playing group”, Duffy played 27 VFL games in the past two seasons, but is now moving to be closer to his family, a club statement read.

Matt Duffy has informed his teammates of his decision to return to Ireland.



Wishing you all the best back home, Matt 🫶🇮🇪https://t.co/gOWgmsmpJ8 — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) August 13, 2026

“Matt came to us having never played Australian Rules football and worked hard to get the best out of himself every day,” said Carlton general manager of football Chris Davies.

“He showed a strong drive to learn and develop, and brought good energy to the playing group.

“The club wishes Matt all the best as he returns home to Ireland.”