Kelly and Hill miss out on medals as McSharry and McCartney into 200m breaststroke final

JACK KELLY AND Danielle Hill finished seventh and eighth in their respective finals, while Mona McSharry and Ellie McCartney qualified for the women’s 200m breaststroke showpiece at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris.
Hill was the first of the four Irish swimmers in action on Thursday evening, placing eighth in the women’s 50m backstroke final.
The 2024 European champion, who has spent much of the past two years injured, clocked a time of 27.91 from lane eight.
An eighth place finish for Danielle Hill in the women's 50m backstroke final at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris - but there’s yet another new world record for Italian Sara Curtis. pic.twitter.com/LEbKAaJnee
Italy’s Sarah Curtis was first with a world record time of 26.56. Spain’s Mary-Ambre Molum took silver. Lauren Cox of Britain made the podium for bronze.
“I’m a little bit disappointed. I messed up my finish a little bit, I was a stroke short,” Hill told RTÉ Sport.
“Listen, if you’d have told me nine months ago when I couldn’t even get out of bed without feeling dizzy that I’d be standing here as a European finalist and have the opportunity to defend my title, I would have absolutely took your left arm.
Mixed emotions for Danielle Hill after she fell short in her attempt to defend her 50m backstroke title at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris. pic.twitter.com/FVLBVKRIgO
“I’m so happy to be here. Just being in that world-class field. This is now an Olympic event, no more ‘fun,’ which is what it used to be. Listen, I’m super happy.”
Hill added that she has aspirations to compete in the new Olympic event at LA 2028.
Italian teenager Curtis broke the world record for the second time in as many days, having previously lowered the mark with 26.63 in the semi-final to better Australian Kaylee McKeown’s mark from three years ago by 0.23.
Kelly was the other Irish swimmer in finals action, finishing seventh in the men’s 200m breaststroke final in 2:10.58. The US-born 23-year-old was first at 50m – under world record pace – but he was reeled in.
Mona McSharry is back hunting more medals after winning her women's 200m breaststroke semi-final.
In between, McSharry and McCartney booked their spots in the 200m breaststroke final.
Fresh from her 100m breaststroke silver medal on Wednesday, McSharry won her 200m semi-final in 2:23.53 to progress in fourth overall.
McCartney finished fifth in the other semi-final in 2:24.15 and advances in seventh overall. Neutral athlete Evgeniia Chikunova won the race in a blistering 2:20.71.
The final of the women’s 200m breaststroke is scheduled for Friday at 6.43pm Irish time.
“That one hurt,” said McSharry. “I’m excited for a good night’s sleep and to come back tomorrow a little bit more refreshed. Job done, so happy out.
“It’s just about shutting off for the rest of the night and maybe even tomorrow morning, give my mind a bit of a break. It’s been a busy 24-48 hours, so we’re just gonna relax.”
McCartney added: “I’m so excited. Coming here and producing a season’s best, this is what this competition’s for. It’s the end of the summer, we’ve only got a couple of races left, but it’s good to end on a high. To see myself and Mona together in a final is special.”
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Kelly and Hill miss out on medals as McSharry and McCartney into 200m breaststroke final
LAST UPDATE | 4 hrs ago
JACK KELLY AND Danielle Hill finished seventh and eighth in their respective finals, while Mona McSharry and Ellie McCartney qualified for the women’s 200m breaststroke showpiece at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris.
Hill was the first of the four Irish swimmers in action on Thursday evening, placing eighth in the women’s 50m backstroke final.
The 2024 European champion, who has spent much of the past two years injured, clocked a time of 27.91 from lane eight.
Italy’s Sarah Curtis was first with a world record time of 26.56. Spain’s Mary-Ambre Molum took silver. Lauren Cox of Britain made the podium for bronze.
“I’m a little bit disappointed. I messed up my finish a little bit, I was a stroke short,” Hill told RTÉ Sport.
“Listen, if you’d have told me nine months ago when I couldn’t even get out of bed without feeling dizzy that I’d be standing here as a European finalist and have the opportunity to defend my title, I would have absolutely took your left arm.
“I’m so happy to be here. Just being in that world-class field. This is now an Olympic event, no more ‘fun,’ which is what it used to be. Listen, I’m super happy.”
Hill added that she has aspirations to compete in the new Olympic event at LA 2028.
Italian teenager Curtis broke the world record for the second time in as many days, having previously lowered the mark with 26.63 in the semi-final to better Australian Kaylee McKeown’s mark from three years ago by 0.23.
Kelly was the other Irish swimmer in finals action, finishing seventh in the men’s 200m breaststroke final in 2:10.58. The US-born 23-year-old was first at 50m – under world record pace – but he was reeled in.
Great Britain’s Filip Nowacki touched first in 2:07.70 to take gold, with Netherland’s Caspar Corbeau (2:07.78) and Luka Mladenovic of Austria (2:08.91) home second and third respectively.
“Another really tough race, I think my third 200m, it’s a little tiring,” Kelly reflected in his post-race interview with RTÉ.
“I put myself out there and gave it my all. I’ll just clean up a few things, like that last 50m, we’ll get that down. But I mean I really can’t be that upset, it was a good swim.”
“I guess I live and die by the sword a little bit. That takeout was aggressive and maybe I paid a little bit for it, but it was a great swim, I’m happy.”
In between, McSharry and McCartney booked their spots in the 200m breaststroke final.
Fresh from her 100m breaststroke silver medal on Wednesday, McSharry won her 200m semi-final in 2:23.53 to progress in fourth overall.
McCartney finished fifth in the other semi-final in 2:24.15 and advances in seventh overall. Neutral athlete Evgeniia Chikunova won the race in a blistering 2:20.71.
The final of the women’s 200m breaststroke is scheduled for Friday at 6.43pm Irish time.
“That one hurt,” said McSharry. “I’m excited for a good night’s sleep and to come back tomorrow a little bit more refreshed. Job done, so happy out.
“It’s just about shutting off for the rest of the night and maybe even tomorrow morning, give my mind a bit of a break. It’s been a busy 24-48 hours, so we’re just gonna relax.”
McCartney added: “I’m so excited. Coming here and producing a season’s best, this is what this competition’s for. It’s the end of the summer, we’ve only got a couple of races left, but it’s good to end on a high. To see myself and Mona together in a final is special.”
- With reporting from Emma Duffy and – © AFP 2026
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