Advertisement More Stories Danielle Hill. Andrea Staccoli/INPHO European Aquatics Championships Kelly and Hill miss out on medals as McSharry and McCartney into 200m breaststroke final Kelly seventh in men’s 200m breaststroke, Hill eighth in women’s 50m backstroke. Share options Copy link Copy link Email Facebook X Embed this post To embed this post, copy the code below on your site 600px wide <iframe width="600" height="460" frameborder="0" style="border:0px;" src="https://www.the42.ie/https://www.the42.ie/danielle-hill-swimming-7130415-Aug2026/?embedpost=7130415&width=600&height=460" ></iframe> 400px wide <iframe width="600" height="460" frameborder="0" style="border:0px;" src="https://www.the42.ie/https://www.the42.ie/danielle-hill-swimming-7130415-Aug2026/?embedpost=7130415&width=400&height=460" ></iframe> 300px wide <iframe width="600" height="460" frameborder="0" style="border:0px;" src="https://www.the42.ie/https://www.the42.ie/danielle-hill-swimming-7130415-Aug2026/?embedpost=7130415&width=300&height=460" ></iframe> Athletics Mark English wins 800m gold at European Athletics Championships Medal Rush Rhasidat Adeleke secures 200m silver at European Athletics Championships Europa League Rangers eliminated in fresh blow to Derek McInnes exit door Shamrock Rovers dumped out of Europa League after first-half meltdown in Albania too good Classy Ajax end Shelbourne's European dream Athletics Seán Aigboboh and Marcus Lawler miss out on 200m final in Birmingham PGA Tour Golf Rory McIlroy struggles on day one of St Jude Championship after poor finish Athletics Mark English wins 800m gold at European Athletics Championships On The Dotted Line Gary Neville's The Overlap network signs new deal with Disney Analysis Athletics World lead, home hero, Dutch duo: Kate O'Connor's European heptathlon rivals Medal Rush Rhasidat Adeleke secures 200m silver at European Athletics Championships

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