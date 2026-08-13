Anna Foster off to fast start in Switzerland

ANNA FOSTER IS in the mix after her first round of the Swiss Ladies Open at Migros Golfpark Holzhausern.

In the first group out on the course, Foster set a four-under par clubhouse target of 67.

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The 24-year-old Dubliner backed up an eagle at the par-five third with two further birdies to turn in 31.

Having dropped a shot at the 10th, her only bogey of the round, Foster gained one back on 17.

Her 67 was surpassed by the 65s of Spanish duo Luna Sobron Galmes and Amaia Latorre, leaving Foster two shots off the pace.

Áine Donegan, who recorded her first European Tour top 10 at last week’s London Championship, had her round spoiled by a triple bogey at the third, shooting a five-over 76.

Sara Byrne, Olivia Mehaffey, and Annabel Wilson are also competing this afternoon.