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Shane Lowry slips back field at FedEx St Jude Championship
SHANE LOWRY ENDURED a disappointing finish to his second round at the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis.
Lowry dropped four shots in the five last holes to card a two-over par round of 72. He sits on one-over par overall after yesterday’s round of 69 and is currently tied for 49th.
You can follow the leaderboard here
The Offaly man had a double bogey at the par-three 14th hole. He followed that up with another dropped shot at 15.
A birdie at 16 was then cancelled out by another bogey at 17.
Rory McIlroy has had an early birdie in his round, on the par-five third hole. That leaves the Northern Irishman on three-over par overall after yesterday’s disappointing 74.
South Korea’s Sonjae Im is the clubhouse leader on eight under having followed up yesterday’s 66 with another 66 today.
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Golf Rory McIlroy Shane Lowry