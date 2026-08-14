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Shane Lowry reacts on the first hole today. Alamy Stock Photo
Golf

Shane Lowry slips back field at FedEx St Jude Championship

Rory McIlroy has made an early birdie as he seeks to recover from yesterday’s 74.
6.26pm, 14 Aug 2026

SHANE LOWRY ENDURED a disappointing finish to his second round at the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis.

Lowry dropped four shots in the five last holes to card a two-over par round of 72. He sits on one-over par overall after yesterday’s round of 69 and is currently tied for 49th.

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The Offaly man had a double bogey at the par-three 14th hole. He followed that up with another dropped shot at 15.

A birdie at 16 was then cancelled out by another bogey at 17.

Rory McIlroy has had an early birdie in his round, on the par-five third hole. That leaves the Northern Irishman on three-over par overall after yesterday’s disappointing 74.

South Korea’s Sonjae Im is the clubhouse leader on eight under having followed up yesterday’s 66 with another 66 today.

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