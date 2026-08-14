Mona McSharry adds 200m breastroke bronze to 100m silver at European Championships

MONA MCSHARRY ADDED a European bronze medal in the 200m breaststroke to her 100m breaststroke silver from Tuesday.

The Sligo native clocked a time of 2:22.43 behind Great Britain’s Angharad Evans (2:21.21) in second, while Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova — competing as a neutral athlete — swam a championship record of 2:19.32 to claim gold.

Advertisement

McSharry had occupied fourth spot for the majority of the race, including as she turned for the final length, but she overtook The Netherlands’ Tes Schouten in the last 50 metres, pipping her by just over two tenths of a second.

“I was definitely burning up on the last 50,” McSharry said post-race.

“I could see obviously Evans beside me and couldn’t see anything else. Thank God… I still had to hang on for dear life here. I’m glad that I was on the right side of the tight finish.”