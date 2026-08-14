Ireland season ticket holders offered refund or credit after Israel game moved

THE FAI HAS begun to contact Ireland season ticket holders to offer them a refund or credit for the Uefa Nations League fixture against Israel on 4 October, which takes place behind closed doors.

With the fixture moved from the Aviva Stadium to a behind-closed-doors setting in Serbia, season ticket holders are being offered the value of the fixture, either through an account credit towards a 2027 season ticket renewal or a monetary refund.

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The association has said season ticket holders will automatically receive loyalty points in lieu of not being able to attend this game.

Earlier this month, the Israel Football Association confirmed that a small allocation of its own supporters will be granted access for their ‘home’ game in Debrecen, Hungary on Sunday, 27 September.

Ireland’s ‘home’ fixture will then take place behind closed doors at the 4,500-capacity TSC Arena in Bačka Topola, Serbia.

The FAI previously said that “operational challenges could impact on the delivery of the game” in Ireland.

A motion to fulfil both fixtures passed at an extraordinary general meeting in July.

There had been and continues to be mounting pressure for these the fixtures to be boycotted in protest to Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza, with the ‘Stop The Game’ campaign gathering support in recent months.