Serbian venue to host Ireland Israel Nations League game

IRELAND’S NATIONS LEAGUE tie against Israel will take place in Bačka Topola, Serbia on Sunday 4 October.

The FAI have today confirmed the neutral venue for the game, following a decision taken by the Association’s board to move the fixture, ‘due to operational challenges that could impact on the delivery of the game on home soil.’

The change of venue has been approved by Uefa and the game will be played in the TSC Arena in Bačka Topola behind-closed-doors.

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The TSC Arena in Bačka Topola.

The kick-off time will be confirmed at a later date.

More to follow…