Ireland v Israel to be held behind closed doors at neutral venue as Uefa approve FAI request

IRELAND’S UEFA NATIONS League fixture against Israel will be held behind closed doors at a neutral venue after Uefa approved a request from the Football Association of Ireland.

The FAI confirmed the news in a statement this morning, saying that “operational challenges could impact on the delivery of the game on home soil”.

The Uefa Nations League game is scheduled to take place on Saturday 4 October. Heimir Halgrimsson’s side are also due to face Israel in the ‘away’ tie at a neutral venue on 27 September.

There has been mounting pressure on the FAI to boycott the fixtures in protest over Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza. A ‘Stop The Game’ campaign has gathered support in recent weeks.

The FAI state “the decision to fulfil the fixture has been made in the interest of Irish football”.

The FAI thanked An Garda Síochana “for their support and advice over recent months” and said the decision to relocate to a neutral venue is one “that has been considered an appropriate course of action by the FAI Board with the support of Uefa”.

The Association also said it had been in contact with the Palestinian Football Association over the fulfilment of the fixtures, and shared a statement from them.

On Thursday, the Dáil rejected proposals from Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats to stop the matches.

A fan waves a Palestine flag at Ireland's recent friendly against Qatar. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The full FAI statement reads:

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) confirms that Uefa has approved a request to host the 2026-27 Uefa Nations League fixture between Ireland and Israel on October 4th overseas, in a neutral venue and behind closed doors.

Following consultation with various stakeholders, the Association is of the view that operational challenges could impact on the delivery of the game on home soil, so the fixture will be played away from the Aviva Stadium.

The Association thanks An Garda Síochana for their support and advice over recent months and states that the decision to relocate to a neutral venue is one that has been considered an appropriate course of action by the FAI Board with the support of Uefa.

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The Association understands and respects the views expressed by players and staff, supporters, its members, campaigners, members of the public and the Irish footballing community in relation to this fixture.

In recent months, the Association has been in communication with the Palestinian Football Association regarding the fulfillment of the fixtures and they have shared the following statement: “The Palestinian Football Association expresses its appreciation for the principled positions taken by the Football Association of Ireland in support of the rights of the Palestinian people and Palestinian athletes. The Palestinian Football Association also affirms its respect for the decision made by the Football Association of Ireland within the framework of its sporting and international obligations, in a manner that enables it to continue fulfilling its noble mission of serving football and promoting the values of justice, solidarity, and mutual respect.”

The Association is deeply conscious of the suffering and devastation being endured by civilians in Gaza and continues to reflect the sentiment of the motion that was proposed and voted in favour of by members of the FAI General Assembly in November 2025. This motion was to issue a formal request to the Uefa Executive Committee for the immediate suspension of the Israel Football Association from Uefa competitions for a breach of Uefa statutes.

While the Association submitted that motion to Uefa and has consulted with Uefa officials for almost two years on this issue, it does recognise that the Uefa competition rules and regulations that the Association agreed to. These outline that if an association refuses to play a match then that fixture will be forfeited and further disciplinary measures may follow – including potential disqualification from the competition.

In February 2026, Ireland were drawn into Group B3 of the 2026-27 Uefa Nations League alongside Austria, Israel and Kosovo. The Association stated at the time that the Ireland team would proceed with all scheduled fixtures and maintains this position given it would have a profound impact on the whole of Irish football.

If the Association opted not to fulfil the fixtures, the immediate result would be:

- The forfeiture of six points (which could lead to relegation to League C in the UEFA Nations League and weaken our qualifying potential for Uefa EURO 2028)

- A direct impact on Ireland’s Uefa and Fifa rankings (which would affect future qualification to Uefa European Championships and Fifa World Cups).

- The converse of these impacts would apply for Israel (which would increase their prospects of promotion in the Uefa Nations League and qualification to Uefa Euro 2028)

Beyond the sporting implications, there would be broader consequences for Irish football, such as reduced capacity to support clubs and leagues through critical services such as safeguarding, educational programmes, and player development opportunities. Also, the impact on Ireland international teams could result in the withdrawal of underage teams and a reduction in the level of support and services provided to players & staff.

The Association will engage with its members at a forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting, but reminds its members that it is the responsibility of the FAI Board to protect the future interests of football in Ireland and, therefore, remains committed to fulfilling each of its 2026-27 Uefa Nations League fixtures.

While the FAI Board appreciates that the decision to fulfil this fixture back in February does affect many stakeholders, it would ask for consideration to be given to players and staff.

The Association acknowledges the impact the change of venue will have on its loyal Season Ticket holders and Club Ireland members. Once all details are established around the fixture on October 4th, the Association will update its 2026 FAI Season Ticket holders and Club Ireland members on the appropriate ticketing arrangements, which may include compensation owed or the potential of availing of an extra home game in 2027.

The FAI Board would like to reiterate that its decision to fulfil the fixture has been made in the interest of Irish football.

- With reporting from Emma Duffy and The Journal