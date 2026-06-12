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Kimi Antonelli, Kobe McDonald, and Vinicius Jnr. Alamy-Inpho
Tune in

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enjoy over the next few days.
9.57am, 12 Jun 2026

Friday 12 June

11am
Darts, World Cup Group Stage
Sky Sport Main Event

12pm
Golf, Canadian Open, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf

1pm
Tennis, Queens Club Championships
BBC Two

1.15pm
Horse Racing, York, Sandown Park, and Chester
ITV1

2.15pm
Cycling, Tour Auvergne Rhone Alpes – Stage 6
TNT Sports 3

4pm
Golf, The Dow Championship, LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Mix

7.45pm
LOI Premier Division; Waterford v Sligo Rovers; Derry City v Bohemians; St Patrick’s Athletic v Drogheda United; Galway United v Dundalk
LOI TV

7.45pm
LOI First Division; Treaty United v Bray Wanderers; Finn Harps v UCD; Kerry v Athlone Town; Wexford v Cork City.
LOI TV

7.45pm
Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers, Premiership Rugby semi-final
TNT Sports 1

8pm
Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Three

8pm
Canada v Bosnia-Herzegovina, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and BBC One

11pm
Golf, Curtis Cup – Day 1
Sky Sports Main Event

*****

Saturday 13 June

2am
USA v Paraguay, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and BBC One

8.05am
Hurricanes v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific semi-final
Sky Sports +

9am
Cricket, India v Afghanistan, One Day International
TNT Sports 5

10.05am
GAA 2026 Highlights
TG4

10.30am
Cricket, Ireland v Scotland, Women’s ICC T20 World Cup
Sky Sports Main Event

12pm
Darts, World Cup second round
Sky Sport Action

1pm
Tennis, Queens Club Championships
BBC One

1pm
Offaly v Wexford, Tailteann Cup quarter-final
GAA+

2pm
Tipperary v Cork, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube

2.45pm
Cycling, Tour Auvergne Rhone Alpes – Stage 7
TNT Sports 4

3pm
Women’s All-Island Cup, Shamrock Rovers v Peamount United; Treaty United v Bohemian FC; Shelbourne v Cliftonville (4pm); Galway United v Linfield (5pm).

3pm
Kildare v Kerry, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship
TG4

3pm
Formula 1, Spanish Grand Prix qualifying
Sky Sports Main Event

3pm
Bath v Exeter Chiefs, Premiership Rugby semi-final
TNT Sports 1

4pm
Laois v Down, Tailteann Cup quarter-final
GAA+

4.30pm
Monaghan v Roscommon, All-Ireland SFC Round 2B
GAA+

5pm
Galway v Limerick, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final
TG4

6.30pm
Golf, Curtis Cup
Sky Sports Mix 

7pm
Derry v Meath, All-Ireland SFC Round 2B
GAA+

7.30pm
Waterford v Cork, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship
TG4

7.30pm
LOI First Division; Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers.
LOI TV

8pm
Qatar v Switzerland, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and ITV1

8pm
Cycling, UCI Criterium du Dauphine, Women’s (8pm), Men’s (9pm)
TNT Sports 1

8.05pm
Pau v Racing 92, French Top 14 quarter-final
Premier Sports 2

9.30pm
The Saturday Game
RTÉ Player

110pm
Golf, Canadian Open – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

11pm
Brazil v Morocco, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and BBC One

*****

Sunday 14 June

1.30am
Cricket, West Indies v Sri Lanka, Twenty20 International
TNT Sports 5

1.30am
Basketball, NBA Finals, San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks
Prime Video

2am
Haiti v Scotland, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and BBC One

5am
Australia v Turkiye, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and ITV1

6am
Cricket, Bangladesh v Australia, One Day International
TNT Sports 1

12pm
Darts, World Cup quarter-finals
Sky Sport Main Event

1pm
Tennis, Queens Club Championships
BBC One

1pm
Louth v Armagh, All-Ireland SFC Round 2A
RTÉ 2

2pm
Galway v Westmeath, All-Ireland SFC Round 2A
GAA+

2pm
Formula 1, Spanish Grand Prix
Sky Sports Main Event

2.45pm
Cycling, Tour Auvergne Rhone Alpes – Stage 8
TNT Sports 4

3.30pm
Tyrone v Mayo, All-Ireland SFC Round 2A
RTÉ 2

5pm
Golf, The Dow Championship, LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Mix

6pm
Germany v Curacao, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and ITV1

6pm
Darts, World Cup semi-finals and final
Sky Sport Main Event

8.05pm
Stade Francais v La Rochelle, French Top 14 quarter-final
Premier Sports 1

9pm
Netherlands v Japan, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and ITV1

9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ One

10pm
Golf, Canadian Open – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

11pm
Golf, Curtis Cup – Day 3
Sky Sports Main Event

12am
Ivory Coast v Ecuador, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and BBC One

3am (Monday)
Sweden v Tunisia, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and ITV1

 

*****

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