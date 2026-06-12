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Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Friday 12 June
11am
Darts, World Cup Group Stage
Sky Sport Main Event
12pm
Golf, Canadian Open, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Golf
1pm
Tennis, Queens Club Championships
BBC Two
1.15pm
Horse Racing, York, Sandown Park, and Chester
ITV1
2.15pm
Cycling, Tour Auvergne Rhone Alpes – Stage 6
TNT Sports 3
4pm
Golf, The Dow Championship, LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Mix
7.45pm
LOI Premier Division; Waterford v Sligo Rovers; Derry City v Bohemians; St Patrick’s Athletic v Drogheda United; Galway United v Dundalk
LOI TV
7.45pm
LOI First Division; Treaty United v Bray Wanderers; Finn Harps v UCD; Kerry v Athlone Town; Wexford v Cork City.
LOI TV
7.45pm
Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers, Premiership Rugby semi-final
TNT Sports 1
8pm
Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Three
8pm
Canada v Bosnia-Herzegovina, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and BBC One
11pm
Golf, Curtis Cup – Day 1
Sky Sports Main Event
*****
Saturday 13 June
2am
USA v Paraguay, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and BBC One
8.05am
Hurricanes v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific semi-final
Sky Sports +
9am
Cricket, India v Afghanistan, One Day International
TNT Sports 5
10.05am
GAA 2026 Highlights
TG4
10.30am
Cricket, Ireland v Scotland, Women’s ICC T20 World Cup
Sky Sports Main Event
12pm
Darts, World Cup second round
Sky Sport Action
1pm
Tennis, Queens Club Championships
BBC One
1pm
Offaly v Wexford, Tailteann Cup quarter-final
GAA+
2pm
Tipperary v Cork, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final
Spórt TG4 YouTube
2.45pm
Cycling, Tour Auvergne Rhone Alpes – Stage 7
TNT Sports 4
3pm
Women’s All-Island Cup, Shamrock Rovers v Peamount United; Treaty United v Bohemian FC; Shelbourne v Cliftonville (4pm); Galway United v Linfield (5pm).
3pm
Kildare v Kerry, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship
TG4
3pm
Formula 1, Spanish Grand Prix qualifying
Sky Sports Main Event
3pm
Bath v Exeter Chiefs, Premiership Rugby semi-final
TNT Sports 1
4pm
Laois v Down, Tailteann Cup quarter-final
GAA+
4.30pm
Monaghan v Roscommon, All-Ireland SFC Round 2B
GAA+
5pm
Galway v Limerick, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final
TG4
6.30pm
Golf, Curtis Cup
Sky Sports Mix
7pm
Derry v Meath, All-Ireland SFC Round 2B
GAA+
7.30pm
Waterford v Cork, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship
TG4
7.30pm
LOI First Division; Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers.
LOI TV
8pm
Qatar v Switzerland, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and ITV1
8pm
Cycling, UCI Criterium du Dauphine, Women’s (8pm), Men’s (9pm)
TNT Sports 1
8.05pm
Pau v Racing 92, French Top 14 quarter-final
Premier Sports 2
9.30pm
The Saturday Game
RTÉ Player
110pm
Golf, Canadian Open – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
11pm
Brazil v Morocco, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and BBC One
*****
Sunday 14 June
1.30am
Cricket, West Indies v Sri Lanka, Twenty20 International
TNT Sports 5
1.30am
Basketball, NBA Finals, San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks
Prime Video
2am
Haiti v Scotland, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and BBC One
5am
Australia v Turkiye, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and ITV1
6am
Cricket, Bangladesh v Australia, One Day International
TNT Sports 1
12pm
Darts, World Cup quarter-finals
Sky Sport Main Event
1pm
Tennis, Queens Club Championships
BBC One
1pm
Louth v Armagh, All-Ireland SFC Round 2A
RTÉ 2
2pm
Galway v Westmeath, All-Ireland SFC Round 2A
GAA+
2pm
Formula 1, Spanish Grand Prix
Sky Sports Main Event
2.45pm
Cycling, Tour Auvergne Rhone Alpes – Stage 8
TNT Sports 4
3.30pm
Tyrone v Mayo, All-Ireland SFC Round 2A
RTÉ 2
5pm
Golf, The Dow Championship, LPGA Tour
Sky Sports Mix
6pm
Germany v Curacao, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and ITV1
6pm
Darts, World Cup semi-finals and final
Sky Sport Main Event
8.05pm
Stade Francais v La Rochelle, French Top 14 quarter-final
Premier Sports 1
9pm
Netherlands v Japan, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and ITV1
9.30pm
The Sunday Game
RTÉ One
10pm
Golf, Canadian Open – PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
11pm
Golf, Curtis Cup – Day 3
Sky Sports Main Event
12am
Ivory Coast v Ecuador, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and BBC One
3am (Monday)
Sweden v Tunisia, Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2 and ITV1
*****
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