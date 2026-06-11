'Nobody saw us in the final' - Pollard and Bulls take aim at Leinster

ANYONE ASKED TO make a prediction about this season’s URC finalists back in early January can be forgiven if they overlooked the Bulls.

At that stage, the South Africans were struggling in the league and Champions Cup. The optimism about the appointment of Johan Ackermann as Jake White’s replacement last summer had vanished quickly.

The Springboks’ coaching staff were called on to assess how the Pretoria-based club were operating. Ackermann was under the pump. People were writing the team off.

But the second half of the season has seen the Bulls flying. An eight-game winning streak has carried them into the URC Grand Final against Leinster on Friday 19 June at Croke Park.

Two-time World Cup-winning out-half Handré Pollard said that he and his team-mates never lost faith despite the early-season struggles.

“Let’s be honest, I think in December, January, nobody really saw us in the final,” said Pollard. “We believed it and we were working hard, but we also had a really tough time over that time of the season, but we really came together well.

“We were clear in the way we wanted to play the game and that showed in the last three, four months of the season. So, listen, it’s very special.

“A lot of the guys have been there before. Of course, we’ve had a lot of disappointment in this competition and finals, but it’s a real positive. The guys have been there before, they know what to expect. Where we came from this season to be where we are is special, and we want to take our confidence into the final.”

Pollard only re-joined the Bulls at the start of this season, so he wasn’t part of the teams that lost three URC finals in 2022, 2024, and last year against Leinster at Croke Park.

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Bulls boss Johan Ackermann. Ewan Bootman / INPHO Ewan Bootman / INPHO / INPHO

He says the Bulls haven’t spent too much time thinking back to those painful days – losing at home to Glasgow in Pretoria in ’24 was the worst – but there is certainly plenty of motivation within the squad to reverse the trend.

They have been buoyed by their semi-final comeback away to Glasgow last weekend. Ackermann’s side were 21-3 down at one stage of the first half, but produced a sensational second half to win 22-21.

They won despite the usually reliable Pollard missing four kicks at goal – one conversion and three penalties. Only one of those four kicks was very straightforward, but most people expect Pollard to nail every chance. And he wasn’t happy with himself.

“I was terrible last weekend in terms of kicking but you have those days, and you’ve got to be able to just put it aside and see it for what it is,” said Pollard.

“I like to think maybe I’ve had more better days than bad days in terms of kicking in my career, so I’ve been there before.

“As frustrating and disappointing as it was, I know what to do to reset. You just go back to your normal routine, your system that you know works for you, and you just get back on the horse, and you just work hard again.

“And the next nice thing about rugby is you get another opportunity in a week’s time. So I’m excited for the next opportunity.”

Leinster will be expecting Pollard to be back to his best when it comes to his work off the tee.

Sam Prendergast has started both of the Irish province’s URC knock-out games at out-half in recent weeks, with Harry Byrne coming off the bench after he had started the Champions Cup semi-final and final.

Pollard is interested to see which way selection goes in the URC final, but he expects Prendergast and Byrne to both play big roles.

“They’ve got so many great players in every position and I know the guys get quite a lot of criticism back in Ireland, but they’re great players, each different,” said Pollard.

Pollard kicking at goal against Glasgow. Ewan Bootman / INPHO Ewan Bootman / INPHO / INPHO

“Sam is, of course, a younger guy. He’s got that sort of swag around him. He plays his game with so much confidence.

“And Harry’s just a really, really solid player and he’s been doing a great job. So, listen, whoever they pick or whoever they decide to use when in the game, it’s two great players. And playing alongside [Jamison] Gibson-Park, they’re very, very dangerous.

“They’re two very good players, and it’s two guys we really respect, and we’re going to look after them as much as we can.”

The URC confirmed on Wednesday that 20,000 tickets have been sold for ‘Grand Final Friday’ at Croke Park.

Entry point tickets for Hill 16 are €20, while children’s tickets are €10.

Additional price points are set at €35, €50, €70 and €85 (premium) before fees.

The URC said this final will be “the most accessible major sports event in Ireland with incredible value and options available to every type of fan.”