Kiernan will now look to kick on with the Geordies, who are managed by former Northern Ireland boss Tanya Oxtoby.
“Leanne brings a wealth of experience from the WSL, WSL2, and her national team to our squad and has shown in all those experiences the quality that she has,” said Oxtoby.
“She adds versatility to the forward line, with her pace and intelligent movement making her a threat in the way we want to play. We are looking forward to what she will bring to our squad.”
Newcastle finished sixth in WSL2 last season, nine points off the promotion spots. Kiernan is the second Irish player to leave Liverpool in recent weeks after Denise O’Sullivan’s NWSL return to Gotham FC.
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Ireland striker Kiernan leaves Liverpool to join Newcastle
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Leanne Kiernan has signed for WSL2 side Newcastle United.
Kiernan, 27, joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee after five years at Liverpool.
The Cavan native scored 23 goals in 76 appearances during an injury-hit time on Merseyside.
Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, Kiernan now drops to the second tier on a permanent basis, joining Aoife Mannion on Tyneside.
“I’m really excited,” said Kiernan.
“I’m looking forward to a fresh start and meeting the fans. It was a dream of mine to come and play professionally and to go to a club like Newcastle, it really felt right when the contact came in.
“I would say I’m a quick attacker in behind, so I feel like I can bring my strengths and hopefully score loads of goals to help the team out.”
The 38-cap international first moved to England in 2018, representing West Ham United before moving to Liverpool.
She was instrumental when Liverpool secured promotion to the WSL in 2022, finishing as the club’s top scorer with 13 league goals, before injury hampered her progress.
Kiernan will now look to kick on with the Geordies, who are managed by former Northern Ireland boss Tanya Oxtoby.
“Leanne brings a wealth of experience from the WSL, WSL2, and her national team to our squad and has shown in all those experiences the quality that she has,” said Oxtoby.
“She adds versatility to the forward line, with her pace and intelligent movement making her a threat in the way we want to play. We are looking forward to what she will bring to our squad.”
Newcastle finished sixth in WSL2 last season, nine points off the promotion spots. Kiernan is the second Irish player to leave Liverpool in recent weeks after Denise O’Sullivan’s NWSL return to Gotham FC.
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